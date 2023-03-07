Kitchen and bathroom makeover adds personality to Upper Arlington home

As longtime residents in Upper Arlington’s scenic suburbs, Nancy and Denny Hoobler have called their street home for over 24 years. The Hooblers have cherished their time there, but after all these years raising a family, it was time to refresh and begin a new chapter.

“It was just old,” Nancy Hoobler says. “We had really done nothing to the kitchen for our 24 years.”

The initial idea for a home remodel came about in 2015, but at the time, was a distant dream. The plan was brought to life in 2019, but as COVID-19 hit, the Hooblers’ goals were once again pushed back. Finally, in the fall of 2022, the family had had enough of their broken cabinet doors and outdated appliances. They decided it was time to initiate the process.

Luckily, at the recommendation of local family friends, the Hooblers found Steller Construction.

“We had Steller come in and we fell in love with them,” Hoobler says.

Once the match had been made, Steller immediately got to work. One of the main focuses was the galley kitchen, which needed more space and modernization. By removing soffits and replacing the former rickety cabinets with ones spanning the ceiling, Steller maximized kitchen space while adding a fresh feel to the environment.

In addition to the new cabinets, an unnecessary prep sink was removed in order to create space for a central figure of the renovation: a thick quartz countertop. This surface adds an accent of elegance to the space while adhering to the spatial needs for new appliances.

Although the fresh appliances were a necessary and much-appreciated addition, given the positioning of the new oven, clearance was necessary when installing the counter and range top. Steller Construction recognized this demand and recommended the quartz material.

This not only fixed spacing issues, but it added aesthetic appeal. Stunning crown molding, ornate paneling and enhanced lighting fixtures were installed to make the space look brilliant.

The white countertops and cabinets are complemented by a subtle shade of blue on the walls. This color decision was relatively simple for Hoobler, with the guidance of project manager Cassie Tackett. The pair made joint decisions throughout the process, but not all choices came so easily.

“She saved the hardest for last, and it was the floor,” Hoobler says.

The decision between authentic hardwood flooring or luxury vinyl plank, a durable alternative, was a tough one. However, they ultimately opted for true hardwood. With the choice to use genuine, natural material, the flooring boasts a timeless beauty that coincides perfectly with the sleek counters.

This flooring is also featured in the refurbished half-bathroom, nestled alongside the kitchen. Within this half-bath is a beautiful elliptical mirror hanging above a refurbished sink, joined by ornate lighting. Deciding on these statement pieces was a tricky process for the homeowners, but luckily, their great relationship with Tackett alleviated the stress of this task.

“Cassie, knowing me so well and knowing that I would be stressing, called me later and asked me if I would like help picking out a mirror,” Hoobler says. “I immediately said yes.”

Tough decisions for bathroom features were not the only time the seamless partnership between the Hooblers and Steller Construction came in handy. This close-knit bond was a crucial factor for the success of this renovation project, as it made the nearly daunting home construction process painless for the couple.

“I almost cried when they took the sign out of the yard because that meant, oh my god, they’re leaving me!” Hoobler says. “I didn’t think it was going to be this easy.”

Thanks to the work of Steller Construction and the passion of Nancy and her husband to restore their home, the Hoobler home renovation project was a breathtaking success. With freshly painted walls and flooring in the living room, dining room and family room, joined by the complete renovation of their kitchen and half-bath, the Hooblers have created an environment that reflects their identity.

“This is my personality, Denny’s personality,” Hoobler says. “It’s more us.”

With this home restoration, the Hooblers will no longer fight with broken cabinets or stuffy kitchen space. Instead, they can reside blissfully in a home that mirrors their likeness.

