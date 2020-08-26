UA guidance counselor discusses students during the pandemic

Tina Farbizo has a front row seat of how COVID-19 has affected students at Hastings Middle School. For kids, the first announcement of the spring stay at home order was exciting because they got to stay home from school and attend class in their pajamas. However, Farbizo, a school counselor, says after a week or so, students began getting antsy.

“They became very overwhelmed with organization, time management and lack of social interaction,” she says about the spring semester students. “They were overwhelmed with how to find the work, manage different learning systems and not seeing their peers and teachers every day.”

Farbizo noticed that even some of the more advanced students became withdrawn and displayed symptoms of depression.

“It was very heartbreaking and sad to watch,” Farbizo says.

To combat this, the school counseling team has created weekly drop-in Zoom sessions where students can meet with them or other students to connect and talk about what is on their minds.

Additionally, counselors made available a service called “BookMe.” The service has been set up so students can request private conversations with their counselor and talk about things such as anxiety, importance of schedule, staying organized and more.

“We are so used to seeing and touching base with our students often that it was really difficult to get ahold of the students,” Farbizo says. “The only way we could get ahold of them was through email. However, many times students were not used to checking emails.”

It’s clear counselor-student interaction has changed drastically.

“We have to get really creative,” Farbizo says. “Now, since everyone is virtual and has different schedules and different situations at home, we need to rely on technology.”

As the pandemic continues, so must the conversation with students. It is not only affecting students’ learning, but also their emotional and mental health. It’s important to keep up with how your child is feeling and help them assimilate with the changes.

“Try to incorporate as much normalcy as possible,” Farbizo suggests. “Set up virtual meetings with friends and family members, whether it be through FaceTime, Zoom or just texts. Create new hobbies and memories with your loved ones.”

She points to YouTube for how-to videos where you can learn practically any new skill you want. She’s also adamant about keeping a schedule. Farbizo suggests waking up at a set time, creating a schedule and building in breaks – this is important for your child so they don’t get burnt out.

“This time is so hard for everyone because it is always changing. So, we know we need to be flexible and available to meet the needs of our students.”

Plus, as important as it is to remain in tune with what’s happening in the world, she says disconnecting from social media and screens for a period can improve a mindset.

As for the current school year, the counseling team is working hard to get creative with new COVID-19 parameters and meeting students’ needs, whether that’s a hybrid model or 100 percent virtual.

“We know students are going to be struggling with their new normal and not doing school like they are used to,” Farbizo says. “Many will be very anxious about not being with or seeing their friends, wearing masks all day, worrying about getting COVID-19 and constant sanitizing.”

It’s important to Farbizo that students are able to talk and interact with counselors and students, even if it’s through Zoom sessions. She says counselors and students discuss subjects such as mindfulness, organizational skills and dealing with stress and anxiety.

Farbizo admits that the current fall semester is a little bit more difficult than the spring. Students already knew their teachers and peers in the spring, whereas now many students, such as incoming sixth-graders, will have new teachers and teams.

“Any way we can help them connect and feel like they belong and they matter will be extremely important,” Farbizo says.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.