Increasing access to fresh produce for older adults

When Columbus residents think about visiting their local farmers market, they may consider it a fun weekend outing as spring flowers start to bloom. Or, perhaps they consider it a special occasion to gather ingredients for an upcoming dinner party.

But, for many older adults living in Central Ohio, the farmers market means something different: it’s an essential resource for staying healthy.

Millions of older adults face food insecurity each year. This is influenced by a myriad of factors, including living on a fixed income. Even when food is available, some will struggle to obtain fresh, healthy food. This is why local farmers markets can play a crucial role in aiding the overall well-being of older adults.

Income is not the only contributing factor seniors face when it comes to inadequate access to produce. According to the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center, reliable transportation provides a “critical connection” to healthy food for older adults. With fresh produce out of reach, many turn to shelf-stable options in an attempt to stretch a week’s worth of food into a month-long supply.

Lack of accessibility due to these factors and others can quickly snowball, resulting in bigger consequences. In fact, The National Institute of Health defines food insecurity as a key determinant of health for older adults. They are more likely to develop chronic conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, heart disease and gingivitis. Limitations in daily activities are also common for food-insecure older adults.

Considering this, The Ohio Department of Aging developed a partnership with several of these local markets through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), ensuring seniors are supplied with nutritious food regardless of financial status, something Upper Arlington Market Manager, Liv Morris, has seen the benefits of first hand.

Ping, a man in his mid-80s, she says, came to the market every day for eight weeks, forming connections with Morris and others at the market. Not only did he express gratitude for the delicious and nutritious foods the SFMNP provided him, but he actively engaged with the community. With Ping’s family living in Canada, he was forming connections he so desperately needed.

“And not only that, he had a Department of Aging card and a SNAP card. And man, he used both every single week and he would come back with bags of apples, and peppers, and lettuce, wanting to share them with us,” says Morris. “He’s a prime example of someone who these programs really helped (connect with) the community, but then also to have access to healthy, homegrown options.”

Through the program, Ohio residents age 60 or older who earn less than 185 percent of the federal poverty level, can apply for a physical card or mobile app account that comes loaded with $50 to spend at participating markets each year.

While the Upper Arlington Farmers Market only participated for part of this past season, Morris says it is planning to fundraise in order to allow seniors to shop the whole market rather than just a handful of vendor booths next season.

“I love seeing the smiles on people's faces when they get their bunch of kale or their bag of apples and are talking to their neighbors, because, since the pandemic, it's been slow to come back to a community-based neighborhood,” says Morris. “People are inherently less likely to go out and about, so my favorite part of the farmers market is just being outside, enjoying it, and being excited about food, because food is wonderful. Everybody should have access to it.”

Kate Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.