Hamburger Cookie Recipe

Hamburger Cookies

St. Mark’s is well known for its community events, and its bake sale and holiday cookie exchange are two of the biggest events of the year for the church.

Rev. Vicki Zust pointed us to a fan favorite of these events. These charming “hamburger cookies” are from Anice Ellis, a member of the congregation and Outreach Committee for the church.

These sweet sandwiches are more of an assembly process than they are cooking per se, but that doesn’t detract from their homemade charm. Zust says they are always the first to go at St. Mark’s events, so here is your chance to secure the coveted cookies for yourself.

Ellis says “Adults love these as much as kids!”

Ingredients

(Makes approximately 3 dozen cookies.)

1 box vanilla wafers

1 package Grasshopper cookies (chocolate mint)

1 can plain vanilla frosting

Orange gel food coloring

Green gel food coloring

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

Sesame seeds for garnish

1 egg white

Instructions

1) Color about 1 cup of coconut with a few drops green food coloring in a plastic bag. Shake until coconut turns green (like shredded lettuce).

2) Color 1/2 cup frosting with orange food coloring until the frosting is the color of cheddar cheese.

3) Invert 1 vanilla wafer. Spread on white frosting to look like mayo.

4) Place grasshopper cookie on top to be the burger patty.

5) Spread orange frosting on top of patty to look like cheese.

6) Sprinkle coconut on frosting to look like shredded lettuce.

7) Top with a second wafer right side up.

8) Brush top of wafer with small amount of egg white and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

9) Repeat steps 3-8 until you run out of wafers.

