Growing your own herbs and spices can be beneficial in many ways. Not only are herb plants often low-maintenance, but growing your own herbs and spices can also help you save on grocery bills, minimize pesticide exposure and support a your healthy lifestyle. Plus, the flavor and nutritional value of homegrown food just can’t be beat.

Starting your own herb garden is easy – here’s everything you need to know.

Choosing the right herbs

There are several factors to consider when choosing which herbs and spices to grow.

For starters, gardeners should educate themselves on which herbs grow best in their geographical Hardiness Zone. Here in Ohio, we live in Zone 6. Herbs that grow well in this zone include:

Basil

Catnip

Cilantro

Dill

Lavender

Lemon balm

Lemon grass

Lovage

Mint

Nettles

Onion and garlic chives

Oregano

Parsley

Rhubarb

Rosemary

Sage

Sorrel

Thyme

Yarrow

It may also prove worthwhile to start with the most beginner-friendly options – such as chives, lemon balm, mint, oregano, parsley, sage or thyme – as well as considering how you intend to use your herbs. Most herbs and spices can be used for both cooking and medicinal purposes.

More to know before you sow

Indoor vs. outdoor

Most herbs are extremely versatile and can grow both indoors and outdoors. However, certain herb families may flourish indoors better than others, for example, herbs from the mint family. Just make sure they’re facing a sunny window.

If you’re planting outdoors, make sure to consider the season and climate. Herbs from the mint family prefer warmer temperatures (75 degrees Fahrenheit), while herbs such as cilantro, parsley and dill like cooler weather (45 to 75 Fahrenheit).

Annuals vs. perennials

If you wish to have a constant supply of herbs and don’t mind replanting them each year, annuals may be the way to go. If you want to opt for minimal effort, perennials might be better. However, perennial herbs do yield less of a harvest and can be slower to establish initially.

Seeding vs. propagation

Annual herbs should typically be started by seed due to their tender roots. Herbs such as dill, cilantro and parsley can be seeded outdoors. Less sensitive herbs such as basil can be seeded indoors earlier on, and then transplanted outside once the weather gets warmer.

In contrast, perennials tend to do better when propagated – started from the cuttings of a mature plant. Herbs such as rosemary, mint, oregano, sage and thyme do best when propagated. Once they’ve rooted, they can be transplanted into soil.

When transplanting herbs, make sure to introduce them to their new environment gradually.

Compatibility

Herbs tend to grow better together in one garden or large pot. However, certain herbs are not always compatible. The most important factor to consider is if they have similar water preferences.

Additionally, some herbs do better individually or with more space to spread out, making them bad roommates. This includes mint and lemon balm.

Other herbs that grow great together include: dill, cilantro and parsley; or rosemary, oregano, sage and thyme.

Potting

Always plant herbs in containers that are a bit larger than the plant and have with drainage holes. For herbs that prefer moist soil, try plastic containers. For those that prefer dryer soil, use terra cotta pots. Resin pots also work well for herbs you plan on transferring back and forth. Make sure the container is always a bit larger than the plant.

Containers should be 6-12 inches deep. If the herbs you’re planting grow horizontally, only plant two per square foot. If they grow vertically, four to six can be planted within a square foot.

Sun vs. shade

Most herbs love sunlight and will produce more leaves when given four to eight hours of sun daily, including rosemary, oregano and basil.

Other herbs can still thrive in partially shaded areas. Dill, cilantro, parsley and chives, and other flowering herbs only require about four hours of sunlight per day.

Watering and pruning

Some herbs prefer less water, such as the mint family. It’s best to let the soil dry out a bit before watering them again. Others need watered more often, such as parsley, dill and cilantro.

Generally, herbs should be consistently watered two to three times a week, but herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme can be watered just once a week. Indoor herbs will need to be watered less than those growing outdoors, and those outdoors will need watered more frequently in hotter weather.

In addition to watering, herbs should be regularly pruned to encourage leaf growth and increase sun exposure.

Soil and fertilizer

Herbs prefer loose, and moist, but well-draining soil, with a pH level around 6.5. To improve topsoil in your garden, consider adding compost or look for soil designed for in-ground plants.

For herbs in pots, an all-purpose potting mix is suggested; if the mix contains peat moss or coconut coir, even better. For herbs growing indoors, a more specific, indoor potting mix is required to maintain proper levels of moisture and nutrients. Speciality potting soils will be labeled to advertise their unique characteristics.

If your herbs are planted in rich, organic soil, fertilizer isn’t necessary. However, if you want to boost leaf growth, a fertilizer rich in nitrogen will do the trick.

Harvesting and storing

Once ready to harvest, remember to start by cutting the outermost branches and work your way in and leave some foliage to encourage continued growth. For leafier herbs such as basil, pinch off the top few leaves. For longer-stemmed herbs such as rosemary, cut closer to the base.

After washing and drying your herbs, you can store them in several ways, depending on the type of herb and how soon you plan to use them.

Herbs can be stored on the countertop in a container with an inch or two of water. They can be stored in the refrigerator the same way, or in between slightly damp paper towels in a plastic bag. Or, they can also be frozen for later if they are encased in olive oil, water or butter.

The next best thing

While growing your own herbs and spices could be a wonderful and beneficial project, it’s true that not everyone has the time.

But you’re still looking for fresher, healthier alternatives to store-bought herbs and spices, look no further than your local businesses and Farmers Market vendors.

Both Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights' farmers markets feature local produce vendors selling fresh herbs and spices. Places such as Foraged and Sown, New Path Farm LLC, Franklinton Farms and Strader's Garden Center are also potentially helpful resources.

