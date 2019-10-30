Grandview Heights: Holiday Happenings 2019

× Expand Tree Lightening

The holidays are here and Grandview Heights is gearing up for an exciting month of December. Take a break from shopping and celebrate the season with your Grandview neighbors, friends, and family.

The Big 3

Tree Lighting Ceremony | Tuesday, Dec. 3

This annual tradition returns for another year of free fun. In anticipation for the coveted tree lighting, be sure to show up early to enjoy ice sculptures, an iceless ice rink, plenty of food trucks and a free concert by the Grandview High School Choir and Jazz Band. Pathways Financial Credit Union will have a coloring contest, Clay Café will have Christmas crafts and rumor has it that Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself will make an appearance!

“The kids really make it special, there’s always such a good turnout,” Brian Ball, communication director for the City of Grandview Heights, says.

Gingerbread Decorating Party @ the Grandview Community Center | Saturday, Dec. 7

Run, run, run as fast as you can to this fun event! Gingerbread and icing will be provided, bring your creative ideas and holiday spirit.

Santa visits the Grandview Heights Public Library | Saturday, Dec. 7

Santa decided to take a break from his final preparations for the big night and visit the Grandview Heights Public Library. There will be plenty of photo opportunities and this may be your one last chance to let him know that last minute gift you want. Santa plans on rolling in to town on Station 51’s firetruck as well!

Calling all Grandview businesses!

There is a 12-inch elf that is hidden around town. Businesses are encouraged to find it and post a photo with the elf to win a great prize.

“You won’t know exactly where it is at, but there should be enough of a hint to help you start looking,” Ball says.