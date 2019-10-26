Grandview residents share favorite Turkey Day dessert

What’s the holiday season without savory homecooked meals and tasty treats from old family recipes?

Tri-Village Magazine hit the streets and hung out at Stauf’s Coffee Roasters to learn a little more about some peoples’ best dishes and desserts this holiday season.

Taylor Moss

“Sweet potato pie is a tradition during the holidays for my family, it’s my grandmother’s recipe and is the perfect little dessert after a nice savory meal!”

Dana Niehaus

“My grandmother makes special Christmas cookies every year.”

Sonja Omerzu

“Pumpkin pie with cream. I really love the taste. Some people in the family like it and some don’t, but it’s just tradition for me.”

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie

From www.southernliving.com

Ingredients

2 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla extra

1 tsp. lemon extra

1 (12-oz.) package frozen deep-dish pie crust, thawed

Whipped cream and grated nutmeg, to garnish

Directions

Cook sweet potatoes in boiling water, cover 30 minutes or until tender, drain.

beat sweet potatoes and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs and next six ingredients, beating well. POur mixture evenly into each pie crust.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit on lower oven rack for 45 to 50 minutes or until set. Garnish, if desired.

