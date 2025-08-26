Grandview Heights students build leadership skills through summer workshops

Expand Jessica Fields

This past summer, a group of Grandview Heights students did more than just enjoy their break from school – they utilized their free time to grow as leaders.

As part of a pilot program at Grandview Heights Schools, rising eighth and ninth graders participated in hands-on Leadership Excellence workshops throughout the summer, designed to build confidence and career-ready skills.

Through the district’s partnership with The PAST Foundation, participating students also had the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials, giving them a head start on their high school journey and beyond.

Inside the workshops

The idea for the program first came about when 21st Century Learning Coach Jessica Fields and middle school teacher Evan Shook began attending The PAST Foundation teacher training sessions on leadership curriculum and industry-recognized credentials.

The sessions focused on developing five key skillsets: interpersonal, character, competence, vision and boldness. Fields and Shook then modified that curriculum to work for younger students, emphasizing four principles tied to earning a Leadership Excellence credential: communication, collaboration, decision making and self-awareness.

“(The Leadership Excellence credential), if you look at a bunch of different fields, is a credential that’s in all of them,” Fields says. “It’s very versatile for any student who’s interested in anything.”

To build those career-ready skills, the workshops included small group discussions, guest speakers and hands-on activities. For example, one such activity included using LEGO pieces to practice communicating clearly while working with a team.

According to Shook, students were given a tub of LEGOs and told to build whatever they’d like. Then, in a certain amount of time afterward, they were tasked with writing or drawing directions as clearly as possible so that any random person could rebuild their creation from the ground up.

In addition to interactive activities, students also completed self-reflection journals after each workshop, helping them process how they perceive both others and themselves as leaders.

“A lot of our students believe that leadership is sometimes the loudest voice or the student who is involved with the most, but we focused a lot on (communication and collaboration instead), seeking to understand before being understood, how they can be better listeners,” Fields says. “We even focused on body language and how you present yourself.”

Beyond the classroom

Expand Jessica Fields

While the workshops focus on leadership fundamentals, their true impact goes beyond learning how to lead others – they also help students better understand themselves.

“The biggest thing is getting kids more self-aware, just at an earlier age, of like, ‘Hey, what am I passionate about? What motivates me?’” Shook says. “(We want to) make sure we’re helping them to develop their identities a little earlier and setting them up for success.”

Long term, both Fields and Shook hope the program leaves a lasting impression.

“My biggest long-term goal would be that this gains momentum and we have the opportunity to reach all students,” Fields says. “(We want to) be able to create a structure in which every student has the opportunity to do this type of training.”

As part of that plan, the team hopes to integrate elements of the Leadership Excellence curriculum into classrooms throughout this school year.

“(We want students) to look back and be like, ‘Oh, I’m really glad I did that and got a head start,’” Shook says.

Q&A with a Student

Participating student, Emily Warren, shares her reflections on the program.

Q: What encouraged you to participate in the workshops?

A: I originally signed up for the class because I was intrigued by the idea of a new credential for my resume, but as the classes went on, I was more excited to spend time with my friends while also learning new things. I liked the mix of doing fun group activities and challenges, and having new conversations about collaboration and leadership.

Q: What’s one major thing you took away from this experience?

A: One major thing I took away from this experience was being okay with being a beginner. I was learning about something completely new, and I had to be okay with that, without having much prior knowledge.

Q: Was there a particular moment or activity that stood out to you?

A: I found one of the challenges really interesting, because we were trying to accomplish a task as a group, but we weren’t allowed to talk. The activity made me realize that even though it seems so obvious, communication and talking to people is so important to being a better leader and collaborator.

Q: How do you think those workshops will continue to help you in the future?

A: I can apply these skills when I have to work in group projects and problem-solve with people around me.

Q: Would you encourage other students to participate – if so, why?

A: I would encourage other people to participate in this class because I liked the balance of learning about interesting topics and also doing fun and exciting activities.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.