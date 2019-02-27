Grandview Heights: Paint the Town

As you may have read in the January/February issue of Tri-Village Magazine, the Grandview-based arts organization 5colums is making an impact in the community. What began with installing five posts in front of Stevenson Elementary, is now evolving into further artistic endeavors in the area, like their Grandview ArtWalk.

How it Began

In partnership with The City of Grandview and Destination Grandview, ArtWalk is a new 5columns project where residents and companies can have personalized artwork painted on their sidewalk. The idea began when 5columns founder, Henrietta Cartwright, obtained the posts from Mayor Ray E. DeGraw in 2017 and struck a deal.

“(DeGraw) mentioned to me that there was a woman in Grandview who was desperate to get more art into the community. And the way she wanted to do it was to paint on the sidewalks,” says Cartwright. “And so, he was joking with me, but I think he said something along the lines of, ‘If I give you theses steal posts, can you make something happen of art on the sidewalk?’”

The women with the sidewalk art idea? Stephanie Evans, the executive director for the Tri-Village Chamber Partnership. As for Cartwright, she clearly didn’t take the Mayor’s compromise as a joke.

Ready, Set, Art!

This coming spring, the ArtWalk is set to officially launch. A few installments have already been around; Grandview Dental Care on Grandview Avenue has a cartoon salamander skipping rope with floss while jumping on toothpaste, and the Grandview Bank Block features the cartoon salamander as the face of George Washington on a one-dollar-like bill.

The reoccurring salamander isn’t just random.

“We thought it would be really fun to have a theme,” says Cartwright. “We thought the cardinal would be a good idea because it’s the state bird, but then a city council member pointed out a (central Ohio) sports team is the Cardinals. … Salamanders are the state amphibian.”

Cartwright says the salamander doesn’t have to be the focal point, but will always be in the artwork, even if it’s hidden. She also stresses that the artwork is not limited to Grandview Avenue or commercial properties; any Grandview resident is welcome to have one commissioned.

“I feel like the community is so ripe and ready to have more (public art) because whenever I speak to anyone about it, I get wonderful and enthusiastic responses,” says Cartwright.

Cartwright and her team hope to have more artworks installed by late spring and to release a map that shows where each artwork can be found – thus creating the self-guide ArtWalk.

Since 5columns is a 5013(c), volunteer-based group, Cartwright is always looking for helpers to assist in adding and creating more public art.

“Financial support is always useful but you can get involved in other ways too. We need your ideas for future installations. We also need sponsors and supplies to make our installations happen,” she says. “Public art is a reflection of how we see the world, it's the artist’s response to our time and place, combined with our own sense of who we are.”

To learn more about ArtWalk and how to get involved visit www.5columns.org/artwalk.

