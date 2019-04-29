Grandview Heights | Garage sale creates change

× Expand Photos courtesy of First Community Church

Sometimes it’s hard to imagine a small change or action can make that big of a difference. But Grandview’s Great Garage Sale is a perfect example of a humble, charitable idea that became a community-driven call for real impact.

The garage sale began in 1996 in the First Community Church when regular funding was cut and the community was left to raise money. What was expected to be a small, modest garage sale in the church led to the collection of around $7,000.

Chairperson Beth Hanson has been with the event since it originated. There are also other volunteers that have loyally worked with the sale since the first year, creating an important tradition within the community.

“There’s a real hunger for people to do something tangible to help in a suffering world,” Hanson says. “This is one of those events that’s so gratifying – we’re able to help so many organizations.”

The event continued to grow, gathering more and more ongoing support. This year the garage sale will celebrate its 24th year. Hanson has seen incredible development over time, not only with the sale, but with the community as well.

“As time went on, the event sort of developed its own culture,” Hanson says. “Everyone brought their best selves.”

In fact, the garage sale became so successful that it outgrew the church and was moved to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for more space. With such a large area, volunteers were originally fearful that it was too much room for their modest event. They soon realized otherwise, as the entire area was filled with merchandise ready to be sold.

Since its inception in 1996, Grandview’s Great Garage Sale has collected around $853,000 in proceeds to a collection of charitable organizations. With that revenue, the church is able to donate to national funds like the Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance, the Tandana Foundation, the Back Bay Mission and more.

Not only do funds raised go to national organizations, but donations are made to local causes right here in central Ohio. Part of the proceeds go to the church’s food pantry, Heart to Heart. In 2017, Heart to Heart served over 153,486 meals to 17,065 adults and children in over 59 ZIP codes.

The sale will be held on May 17-18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. Donations and volunteers are vital for the event.

“We need a lot of people doing a lot of different jobs – it’s like a beehive of people coming together.” Hanson says.

In 2018, 350 people participated in the cumulation of the sale, the youngest being 4 and the oldest 101 years-old. There aren’t any special skills required, simply the desire to help. That’s truly what makes the experience as successful as it is – the volunteers’ spirit and motivation to make real change happen.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket compared to how much need there is in the world,” Hanson says. “But if everyone does a little thing, it all comes together.”

A list of suggested items to donate can be found at www.fcchurch.com.

To volunteer, contact Beth Hanson at 614-488-6526.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.