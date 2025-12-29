Grandview Heights eaglet makes miraculous recovery at Ohio Bird Sanctuary

First garnering attention around 2023, American bald eagle mates Athena and Apollo captured the hearts of local residents once more when they welcomed their first eaglet, Star, last April.

Many flocked to the pair’s nest, which sits about 40-60 feet above the Scioto River in the Grandview Heights area, to catch a glimpse of the baby bird.

However, on August 1, tragedy struck when Star and Athena fell from the nest while Apollo was away hunting. While Athena left the area, Star was left in critical condition and was immediately transported to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield by the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Seventeen days later, Star made a miraculous recovery and was released into the wild – a testament to the power of community, compassion and wildlife conservation.

From rescue to recovery

Upon arrival at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary (OBS), Star’s prognosis was not favorable.

“I think the 50-50 chance of survival (given by some) was generous. Star was in grave condition at intake,” says Curator of Animals at OBS Amanda Vanderford. “She was practically non-responsive … (she) was unable to lift her head and kept her eyes shut during our initial exam.”

Expand Amanda Vanderford/Ohio Bird Sanctuary Star in the pre-release flight conditioning enclosure.

After Star’s initial exam revealed no external injuries, the OBS team began prioritizing lifesaving supportive care. This included heat and oxygen support, an intravenous catheter for fluid therapy and the collection of blood samples for testing.

“While sending more comprehensive tests to the laboratory, we did in-house tests to check for lead toxicity, which is, unfortunately, common in bald eagles and other scavenging species,” Vanderford says. “Star was negative for lead, which was a huge relief.”

Within 72 hours, Star began to show signs of improvement, acknowledging her caregivers for the first time. From there, Vanderford says the eaglet’s treatment was handled day by day. While her blood tests did not reveal a definitive diagnosis, the team’s supportive care seemed to be helping – with each day, Star grew stronger and stronger.

According to Vanderford, Star began her rehabilitation process in a small enclosure, eventually moving to a larger space with room to walk. Finally, she graduated to a 12-by-12 room with stumps to hop on.

“Once she made it to the 12-by-12 room, we were pretty confident she was going to be okay. She was feeding herself at this point and very much disliked her caregivers, giving us a lot of sass,” recalls Vanderford. “The true test was putting her outside in our pre-release flight conditioning enclosure. After a couple of days in the outside space, she started flying.”

Free to fly

Expand Amanda Vanderford/Ohio Bird Sanctuary

The following week, on August 18, Star was released at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park, roughly two miles south of her original nest.

“Star told us when she was ready for release. Once she was flying strong and finding food in the flight enclosure on her own, it was time,” Vanderford says.

The release location was carefully chosen by the Ohio Division of Wildlife, taking into consideration factors such as her age and time spent in rehabilitation. According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Supervisor Gary Comer, it was safer to release Star at this location, as she had reached the age when her parents would have begun urging her out of the nest.

About 100 spectators and photographers gathered to watch the bird’s release. The moment Star’s crate was opened, she spread her wings and took off into the sky.

“Star’s release day was so memorable for our staff and (her) supporters … It was a huge accomplishment for everyone involved,” Vanderford says. “The best moment was when the crate door opened, and Star flew out. Everyone watched silently as she climbed into the sky. She flew overhead, circling all of us for some time.”

After circling the audience for about 20 minutes, Star headed north back towards her nest.

Compassion meets conservation

Star’s journey back into the sky was not just a triumph for her, but an inspiring story that conveys the importance of wildlife conservation and the power of a united community.

According to Comer, without the eagle family’s already-dedicated group of followers noticing Star’s unusual behavior days before her fall, she may not have survived at all.

Simultaneously, Vanderford says without the support of the community and donors, OBS would not have the necessary tools, resources and trained staff to give Star and other birds the specialized care they need.

Star’s story also serves as a reminder of the value of protecting our wildlife. Conserving wildlife safeguards the natural balance of ecosystems, benefitting both the animals that inhabit them and the humans who depend on them.

“This one story acts as a ripple effect to inspire and educate people all over about the importance of wildlife in and around our communities,” Vanderford says. “If people become interested in wildlife through stories like this, they are more likely to make informed decisions that protect and sustain wildlife populations.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.