Grandview Heights band tradition continues after 70 years

Looking to get into the high-stakes game of musical chairs? Are you hoping to put your skills toward a good cause? Look no further than the Grandview Heights Band Parents Association’s (GHBPA) annual Cake Walk fundraiser.

Dot Keil, president of GHBPA, and Grandview Heights City School District band members are gearing up for their 74th Cake Walk fundraiser in April. The GHBPA is the largest booster organization in Grandview that works year-round to raise money in support of Grandview band students in grades five-12.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers and probably the most fun,” Keil says. “As a long (standing) member of the Grandview community, I can tell you it’s bigger than just the band and it’s something the whole community looks forward to.”

Since 1948, the annual Cake Walk fundraiser has been a sweet success in the Grandview community. It helps the GHHS band subsidize the cost of high school band camp, uniforms and instruments, while also funding scholarships and other costs associated with the music programs.

“The last two years, we’ve been able to send our students off-site to some really exciting music concerts,” Keil says. “Last year, we sent every band student to the marching band youth concert at Ohio State, we’re bringing in guest artists, and we help to support our students who go for solo and ensemble contests.”

The event is as simple as it sounds. Purchase a ticket for the chance to walk in one of the five “cake rings” (a circle of chairs with a number on each). Once the Grandview band starts playing, everyone walks around the ring until the music stops. When it does, the master of ceremonies draws a number and the lucky winner walks out with a cake.

In addition to the cake rings, the GHBPA includes other activities like face painting, a silent auction and a cake decorating contest with prizes awarded in three categories: Most Bobcat Spirit, Most Creative and Most Musical. One of the most memorable was a pandemic-themed cake, Keil says.

“Over the years we’ve had really beautiful cakes along with some wild and crazy ones,” she says. “They’re different every year, so each year you come, you get to see the creativity that people have come up with.”

After long winter days and nights, the Grandview community views the Cake Walk as an invitation to the season of spring and a staple event for residents. It’s an invitation that keeps on coming, even after 70 years.

“I think there are a number of things that have kept the longevity of it,” Keil says. “Usually, the first public event of the spring, so it’s an easy night where people can come and go as they want while also being able to see their friends and hang out a bit.”

The Cake Walk is open to all, with a $1 entrance fee per person. This year, the fundraiser will take place on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the renovated Grandview Heights High School.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.