Grandview Civic Welfare Club member dedicates decades to philanthropy

Founded in 1920, the Grandview Civic Welfare Club has quietly given back to the City of Grandview Heights and the Village of Marble Cliff for more than a century – one project, fundraiser and friendship at a time.

While the Civic Club is known for its local philanthropy efforts, focusing on supporting its communities and schools, some are not as familiar with the devoted women behind the organization.

Long-time investment

L to R: Jonda Cynecki, Peggy Pierce, Katy Hill, Sandy Fais

Many of the Club’s members have generously dedicated decades of their time, energy and compassion to the mission of the Club.

Among those women is Peggy Pierce, a longtime Grandview Heights resident and the Club’s longest-standing member.

Pierce joined the Civic Club in 1975, making her an impressive 50-year constituent. For 30 of those years, she served as a board member.

“It was some friends of my mother’s that were in the Club, and they were always talking to me about it, about becoming a member,” Pierce recalls. “(Once my kids were all in school), that’s when I joined.”

Expand Michelle Kozak

In the beginning, Pierce recalls the Club hosting board meetings in members’ homes, borrowing chairs from the Deyo-Davis Funeral Home and pulling out fine china.

Throughout the years, Pierce has held various roles within the Club, including that of president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, parliamentarian and registrar. She has also served on the Hospitality Committee, assisted with many of the Club’s staple endeavors – such as its Luminary Sales and annual Ox Roast – and devoted time to telephone, email and welfare duties.

“There’s so many ways that we help,” Pierce says of the Club. “We always help out with the schools (and) we always help out whatever families are in need.”

Marlene Yeldell and Peggy Pierce

Grandview gal

Pierce has lived in Grandview since she was five years old and owned the same home for more than 50 years.

“It just feels like a very safe (and friendly) area. To me, it’s where I’ve grown up and raised my family,” Pierce says. “(And) I love the neighborhood that I live in, I have wonderful neighbors.”

Pierce was a stay-at-home mother who raised four children – Julie, Dan, Doug and Andy – three of whom still live in the area. She is also a proud grandmother of six – Jessica, Collin, Taylor, Tristan, Evan and Jacob.

While her oldest grandkids are now in their 20s, Pierce fondly recalls taking them to popular spots around town when they were younger, including the Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, Wyman Woods and Pierce Field Park – which was named after her father-in-law, former Mayor of Grandview Heights, A.K. Pierce.

Expand Michelle Kozak

Following in his father’s footsteps, Peggy’s late husband, Lawrence E. Pierce, also served as Mayor of Grandview Heights and was remembered as a transformative leader, hard worker, good friend and a devoted family man.

With rich family connections and devotion to the community, Pierce wanted to find her own way to give back, which is partially why she got involved with the Club fundraisers.

Giving back

Pierce remembers many years of homemade candle sales, which used to be the Club’s main form of fundraising – even recollecting digging up and bagging the sand herself to use in their candle-making process.

She also recalls the Club participating in Grandview Avenue’s Halloween Festival when she first joined, selling pumpkin pies and coffee.

In more recent years, the Club has raised a substantial amount of scholarship money through its auction events. Its latest event took place on May 14, which Pierce called “the biggest party the Club has ever thrown.”

In addition to funding scholarships, Pierce says the Club has also always contributed to non-profits such as local food pantries and Blue Star Mothers of America, and routinely given Meijer or Target gift cards to families in need.

In the past, she says the Club has also helped raise money to send children to summer camp, or for families in instances of sickness or unexpected crises.

“(Helping others) just gives you a good feeling. (Especially) with the Club behind you,” Pierce says. “And the friendships have just been wonderful. That’s what I like about the Club, that, and working together.”

