Giftable Treasures in Tri-Village

Whodunit?
$18.95
Storyline_Mystery_Puzzle
Puzzle books
It may look like a suspenseful novel, however, this murder mystery, Murder Most Puzzling, is solved by putting together a 500-piece puzzle. Find this book and other unique literary gifts at Storyline Bookshop.
Oh, Christmas tree
Vintage Christmas Tree
$35-125
Vintage Ceramic Tree
Magpie Market is the perfect place to shop unique vintage holiday items, including ceramic trees and figurines each full of timeless character and holiday cheer.
Stop and smell the flowers
Glenn_Ave_Rose_Soap
$8
Rose Clay Bar Soap
Glenn Avenue Soap Company’s environmentally-friendly and naturally made castile soaps smell fantastic and help nourish the skin. This rose clay bar soap is made with high-quality essential oils.
Sweater weather
Vernacular_sweater
$49
Fuzzy checker-print sweater
Keep warm and cozy during the colder seasons with this originally designed checkered sweater from Vernacular. Its earthy tones make it a must-have versatile piece for any wardrobe.
Baked happy
$6.95
Goodie_Shop_Apple
Apple cinnamon bread
Make the holiday season sweet with this delicious apple cinnamon bread from The Original Goodie Shop. These and many other sweet treats and baked items are also available for purchase online.
Beach bound
THREAD_Tote
$390
Tote bags
This handwoven and cruelty-free Havana Beach Tote combines luxury with style. Suitable for use ranging from beach days to everyday errands, this carry-all from THREAD is practical for any lifestyle.
Professional partier
$174
Tailored terracotta blazer
The rich autumn hues of this blazer from Fabtique make for a fantastic stand-out piece in a professional wardrobe. Wear it for an everyday workday or a special event!
Flower power
$119.99
Flower_Galaxy_Hanger.
Block-O Wall Hanger
Flower Galaxy’s wide range of hand-picked flowers provides perfect gifts during the holiday season. If someone you know is celebrating an Ohio State graduation this December, pick up this floral Block O-inspired wall hanger.
All natural
Sycamore_cologne
$49.99
Assorted eau de cologne
Discover 3rd and Sycamore -- full of artisanal hand-crafted personal care and hygiene products, including a selection of minimal ingredient colognes.
Leaf me be
ivy court
$42
Plant Care Essential Kit
For those plant lovers in the family, give the gift of nutrients and growth serum to their greenhouse. The kit, available at Ivy Court Plants + Home, includes growing concentrate, protectant spray and enriched powder to strengthen the plant and its roots.
Crown jewel chocolate
winans
$16.95
Handcrafted Chocolate – Signature Gift Box
Celebrate the holiday season with Winans wide selection of premium chocolates. Premium chocolates such as caramels, peanut butter delights, butter toffee and melt-aways make for decadent Christmas gifts.
Ignite their flame
penn and beech
$35
4 oz. candle gift sets
Nothing says home for the holidays like Penn & Beech’s unique, hand-selected soy candles. The individually-packed candle sets are composed of themed scents that are customizable.
Lush locks
finefeather
$78
By Agent Nateur Hair Silk Peptides Soft Hydrating Hair Serum
Combat the harsh winters with hydrating hair serum that’ll leave your hair feeling soft and luxurious no matter the climate. Winter doesn’t need to be dry with moisturizing hair and skin products from Fine Feather Shop.
Go Bobcats!
$28
Grandview Heights T-shirt
Sport your local pride with unique t-shirt designs perfect as stocking stuffers. All proceeds from State of Devotion’s sales go directly towards student activities.
For real frizzer
disc golft mart
$10.99
Aviar Driver
For those disc golf fanatics, supply them with colorful and unique discs they can use all year long. Durable, and made with quality plastics, the discs at Disc Golf Mart are a gift that could last a lifetime.
Wonder wool
$36
yarn it and dash
Woolstok Bundle Kit
Cozy up this winter with one of the 27 color options of yarn made from premium, Highland Peruvian Wool available at Yarn it and Dash. Grab enough to make anything from a beanie to a scarf that’ll warm them up for the cold months.
Pretty Plates
Scalloped dish
Add a touch of elegance to your holiday decor with this scalloped dish available at Haus & Home by Haus Studio. Crafted from sustainable mango wood and finished in a charming antique white. Its timeless design makes it a perfect fit for any festive style, whether serving treats or as a lovely centerpiece.