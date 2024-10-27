Giftable Treasures in Tri-Village

Whodunit?

$18.95

www.storylinebookshop.com

Puzzle books

It may look like a suspenseful novel, however, this murder mystery, Murder Most Puzzling, is solved by putting together a 500-piece puzzle. Find this book and other unique literary gifts at Storyline Bookshop.

Oh, Christmas tree

Expand Vintage Christmas Tree

$35-125

www.magpiemarketantiques.com

Vintage Ceramic Tree

Magpie Market is the perfect place to shop unique vintage holiday items, including ceramic trees and figurines each full of timeless character and holiday cheer.

Stop and smell the flowers

$8

www.glennavesoap.com

Rose Clay Bar Soap

Glenn Avenue Soap Company’s environmentally-friendly and naturally made castile soaps smell fantastic and help nourish the skin. This rose clay bar soap is made with high-quality essential oils.

Sweater weather

$49

www.shopvernacular.com

Fuzzy checker-print sweater

Keep warm and cozy during the colder seasons with this originally designed checkered sweater from Vernacular. Its earthy tones make it a must-have versatile piece for any wardrobe.

Baked happy

$6.95

www.theoriginalgoodieshop.com

Apple cinnamon bread

Make the holiday season sweet with this delicious apple cinnamon bread from The Original Goodie Shop. These and many other sweet treats and baked items are also available for purchase online.

Beach bound

$390

www.shopthreadonline.com

Tote bags

This handwoven and cruelty-free Havana Beach Tote combines luxury with style. Suitable for use ranging from beach days to everyday errands, this carry-all from THREAD is practical for any lifestyle.

Professional partier

$174

www.fabtique.clothing

Tailored terracotta blazer

The rich autumn hues of this blazer from Fabtique make for a fantastic stand-out piece in a professional wardrobe. Wear it for an everyday workday or a special event!

Flower power

$119.99

www.flowergalaxyohio.com

Block-O Wall Hanger

Flower Galaxy’s wide range of hand-picked flowers provides perfect gifts during the holiday season. If someone you know is celebrating an Ohio State graduation this December, pick up this floral Block O-inspired wall hanger.

All natural

$49.99

www.3rdandsycamore.com

Assorted eau de cologne

Discover 3rd and Sycamore -- full of artisanal hand-crafted personal care and hygiene products, including a selection of minimal ingredient colognes.

Leaf me be

Expand ivy court

$42

www.shopivycourt.com

Plant Care Essential Kit

For those plant lovers in the family, give the gift of nutrients and growth serum to their greenhouse. The kit, available at Ivy Court Plants + Home, includes growing concentrate, protectant spray and enriched powder to strengthen the plant and its roots.

Crown jewel chocolate

Expand winans

$16.95

www.winanschocolate.com

Handcrafted Chocolate – Signature Gift Box

Celebrate the holiday season with Winans wide selection of premium chocolates. Premium chocolates such as caramels, peanut butter delights, butter toffee and melt-aways make for decadent Christmas gifts.

Ignite their flame

Expand penn and beech

$35

www.pennandbeech.com

4 oz. candle gift sets

Nothing says home for the holidays like Penn & Beech’s unique, hand-selected soy candles. The individually-packed candle sets are composed of themed scents that are customizable.

Lush locks

Expand finefeather

$78

www.finefeathershop.com

By Agent Nateur Hair Silk Peptides Soft Hydrating Hair Serum

Combat the harsh winters with hydrating hair serum that’ll leave your hair feeling soft and luxurious no matter the climate. Winter doesn’t need to be dry with moisturizing hair and skin products from Fine Feather Shop.

Go Bobcats!

$28

www.stateofdevotion.com

Grandview Heights T-shirt

Sport your local pride with unique t-shirt designs perfect as stocking stuffers. All proceeds from State of Devotion’s sales go directly towards student activities.

For real frizzer

Expand disc golft mart

$10.99

www.discgolfmart.com

Aviar Driver

For those disc golf fanatics, supply them with colorful and unique discs they can use all year long. Durable, and made with quality plastics, the discs at Disc Golf Mart are a gift that could last a lifetime.

Wonder wool

$36

Expand yarn it and dash

www.shop.yarnitanddash.com

Woolstok Bundle Kit

Cozy up this winter with one of the 27 color options of yarn made from premium, Highland Peruvian Wool available at Yarn it and Dash. Grab enough to make anything from a beanie to a scarf that’ll warm them up for the cold months.

Pretty Plates

www.hausstudiodesigns.com

Scalloped dish

Add a touch of elegance to your holiday decor with this scalloped dish available at Haus & Home by Haus Studio. Crafted from sustainable mango wood and finished in a charming antique white. Its timeless design makes it a perfect fit for any festive style, whether serving treats or as a lovely centerpiece.