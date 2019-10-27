Gift Guide 2019 | Holiday shopping in Tri-Village

Handmade Jewelry

At The Smithery you’ll find work from 70-plus artists and jewelry made in-house. www.thesmithery.com

Sparkling Holiday

Visit Jack Seibert Goldsmith and Jewelers for that special someone in your life. Purchase a 14-karat white and yellow gold ring with a 1.19 karat step-cut Burmese ruby and diamond halo to truly make the season bright. www.jackseibert.com

Unique Ornaments

Located on Arlington Avenue, Fresh Crafts Gallery has tons of homemade ornament sure to make your tree sparkle. From blown glass, fused glass, felted wood and pewter, these unique ornaments will be a great addition to your collection. www.freshcraftsgallery.com

Gift of Grub

Balboa and Grandview Café have everyone on your Christmas list covered. Whether you are craving tacos or classic bar food or a Grandview staple, you can’t go wrong with a gift card from these local favorites. Spend $100 on gift cards and get $20 free! www.balboagrandview.com and www.grandviewcafe.com

A Cup of Joy

With the cold weather here to stay, be sure to grab a bag of the coffee of the month at Stauf’s Coffee Roasters, Holiday Grog. People go crazy for this brew and anticipate its arrival every year. www.staufs.com

Comfort ‘n’ Joy

Serve the gift of homemade comfort food from Grandview’s unique restaurant, Sweet Carrot. Create a custom cookie tray with nostalgic treats, bring a crave-worthy appetizer to the celebration or stuff stocking with gift cards so they can choose their own menu. Buy $100 in gift cards and get $20 free. www.sweetcarrot.com

Cooking Break

The holiday season is a busy one, especially when it comes to cooking for friends and loved ones. Take a break and pick up a Romeo’s Pizza for the night.

Feeling Refreshed

The perfect gift idea from Aveda, Feed My Lips Mini Gloss Duo. At Shear Impressions, purchase the limited edition Feed My Lips pure nourish-mint lip glosses in Hibiscus Dew and Maqui Berry, packaged in a beautiful gift box. $22.

Homemade Gifts

The Ohio Craft Museum galleries are filled with handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, glass art, wooden kitchen utensils, whimsical animals and puppets, and more. Shoppers can also find ornaments and artist-made holiday cards.

Delectable Delights

What’s the holiday season without cookies? At Cheryl’s Cookies, weekly deals are available every Monday, along with gift boxes and tins for your loved ones. Be sure to grab some buttercream Christmas tree cookies!

I Scream, You Scream…

It’s never too cold for an ice cream cone. Visit Graeter’s Ice Cream this season and grab a scoop of seasonal favorite peppermint.

Buckeye Spirit

Buckeye Corner has everything for Buckeye Nation this holiday season. Whether it’s new Nike apparel, 150-year anniversary T-shirts or a rewards program that gives you 20 percent off of hats, Brutus approves.

Gift of Words

Half Priced Books is headquarters for all the readers in your family. When you spend $30 or more, you’ll receive a Half-Price branded calendar and after Christmas, the entire store is 20 percent off.

Chocolate Lovers Rejoice

You can never go wrong with chocolate. Pure Imagination Chocolatier features a wide variety of chocolate treats, truffles, gelato and more. We promise you won’t leave empty-handed.