GHHS’ Maci Tew returns from playing in Barcelona just in time for graduation

When recent Grandview Heights High School graduate Maci Tew traveled to Barcelona last November for a training week with soccer club Ona Sant Adrià, she didn’t expect the opportunity to continue beyond the trip. Tew was surprised when – halfway through her senior year – the club asked her to return to be a part of the roster during the 2025-2026 season.

“Obviously, I had to take the opportunity, which was really cool, because I got to see a different style of play,” Tew says.

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Record-breaking goals

Tew’s soccer journey began at the age of 4, playing for The Golden Girls, a youth soccer team through the Northwest Kiwanis Club. After a short youth stint, Tew joined the competitive Ohio Premier (OP) Soccer Club in kindergarten, and her relationship with the club has remained strong for 12 years. Currently, Tew’s club team is ranked No.1 in the Elite Club National League (ECNL) Girls Ohio Valley North Conference.

“Ever since I was a kid, I've always had the dream of playing professionally,” Tew says.

This past fall, Tew ended her high school soccer career with Grandview Heights, leading the team in a program record of 168 goals. In the 2025 season, the midfielder contributed a total of 59 points, 26 goals and 7 assists. Tew was awarded the 2025 Central Buckeye League Player of the Year and was also selected All-Ohio.

“I wouldn't have been able to do it without the rest of my team,” Tew says. “My teammates are the most important people that I've ever met, and they're always helping me to push me to be the best I can be on and off the field.”

Semester in Spain

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While deciding to leave school for three months to pursue the Barcelona team, missing out on senior year with her best friends made Tew hesitate. She didn’t decide on going until three weeks before she had to leave in January.

“I was terrified, but I think I just thought of it like, ‘Everyone's going to have to leave for college,’” Tew says. “Me leaving a little earlier, I knew I'd come back and get to see them before I went to college.”

In Spain, Tew had enough credits for a free semester, only needing to take an online English class. With the free time she had, Tew managed to sightsee, try new foods and take some Spanish classes. Between the visits from friends and family, FaceTimes and the four other international teammates Tew became close with, Barcelona became a lot less intimidating over the course of those three months.

“It was so cool, I would go for walks or runs up in the mountains and you can see the whole city below you,” Tew says.

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Athleticism and ambition

Tew’s hard work has paid off – she’ll be playing soccer next year at the University of Pittsburgh. The recruiting process began the summer of Tew’s junior year, and once she began visiting colleges, the appeal of the big city of Pittsburgh and the competitive spirit of the Division I team drew her in.

“I liked the conference in the ACC, which is almost, if not the most, competitive conference in the nation. It's Power Four, and I feel like it just fits how I play the game,” Tew says.

Tew credits her ambitious personality to her parents, Jonathan and Melissa, who have always given her both space and advice to figure out her goals in life. This flexible lifestyle has allowed Tew to grow as an athlete while also taking time for herself.

“They've always held me to a high standard, I feel like, which I appreciate,” Tew says. “They never forced me to do anything I didn't want to do.”

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Final days ahead

Soccer is still a constant – Tew continues to play with OP while still making sure to take advantage of her free time, whether it’s trying out a new sourdough starter or going on walks with her dogs, Breck and Phoebe.

“Since it's our senior year, everyone wants to spend time together, and get as much time together as we can before we all move away,” Tew says.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.