European-Inspired Upper Arlington Home Renovation

Bringing home a piece of an amazing vacation often takes the form of a t-shirt or a gift shop keychain. What if you brought the adventure, luxury and joy of your vacations back to your own home in the form of a remodel?

TV Living European inspired

Niles Overly and his wife Dr. Arlene Fedorchak brought a part of European glamor to their home in Upper Arlington through a bathroom and master bedroom renovation. Guided by the genius of interior designer Tracie McGarity and the expertise of Todd Schmitt with Renovations Unlimited, this couple knew they were in good hands.

“This sounds like a small project, but really it’s a major league project,” states Niles as he reflects on the early days of the remodel.

Not only did the couple take on a major renovation project during the pandemic, this project took place directly before material shortages and inflated prices. If the project were to have started even a few months later, everything would’ve been derailed. Being able to dodge these two renovation-halting factors allowed for their timeline to stay on track.

Even through ducking and diving away from roadblocks, the couple was excited to begin the process. With the experience of various past remodeling projects, there was nothing that could stop this seasoned team.

TV Living European inspired 2

Since purchasing the home in 1988, the couple remodeled various different parts of the house, some parts multiple times. Niles mentions how the house wasn’t a “fixer-upper” but due to it being built in 1973, changes were bound to come. Through all of these projects of turning their house into a home, the couple took the typical challenges of renovation to strengthen their relationship.

“Projects like these make or break a couple,” Niles states. “Arlene and I have incredible teamwork that makes these projects possible.”

After years of travel and exploring different locations, the couple found a love for European-style spas and saunas. Arrays of white tile, aesthetic wood beams and abundance of natural light were key features in sparking their decision to bring European touches to their home.

The final product was everything they hoped for. With the addition of the sauna and large shower space mixed with the natural light and aesthetic tile, their vision became reality. To add, the bathroom also showcases some underlying, yet profound details. The bathroom features mirrors with built-in border lighting, a wide shower space and all of this attached to the walk-in closet. The seamless transition from room to closet to bathroom highlights the skills of the individuals who all played part in this project.

TV Living European inspired 3

Along with the bathroom renovation, the couple paired a master bedroom renovation within the same timeline. Following a similar theme, the bedroom uses a Euro presentation with white tones, dark wood and stunning fireplace as a center focus.

After the project was completed, the couple reflected on the success of the project. “We did everything we wanted to do,” Niles stated.

Home remodeling is not an easy undertaking, but through building the perfect team, this couple found a way to bring the adventure, luxury and joy from their travels to their home.

Kobe Collins is an editorial asisstant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.