Marble Cliff: Eagle Scout Project

Like most of us, Marble Cliff resident Carter Taylor was shaken by the recent mass shootings. The killing and wounding of students at Marjorie Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida hit particularly close to home for Carter who is a student at Grandview Heights High School.

Carter set out to take a positive step to address the issue of what to do in an active shooting situation. In discussions with Carter, Marble Cliff Mayor, Kent Studebaker, commented that the question of what to do in an active shooter situation came to his mind while attending an event in the high school auditorium.

“All those students know exactly what to do if there were an active shooter,” Mayor Studebaker said. “We parents, grandparents and friends in the audience have no idea what to do.”

The result of Carter’s ideas and Mayor Studebaker’s concerns is a two-sided flyer designed by Carter and distributed by members of Boy Scout Troop 73 to every household in Marble Cliff.

Village Council supported the project financially and encouraged Carter through his efforts. The Boy Scouts of America approved the project as worthy of an Eagle Scout. Council members also agreed that the project supports Resolution R-2566-18 titled A Resolution of the Village of Marble Cliff, Ohio: Village Council calling for action to prevent future gun violence.

Paul J Falco Scholarship

The Village of Marble Cliff has recently transferred administration of the Paul J. Falco Scholarship to The Columbus Foundation. The public is invited to contribute to the scholarship fund to support Marble Cliff students as they pursue higher education. The Village of Marble Cliff will match contributions made between now and June 30, 2019 up to $10,000.