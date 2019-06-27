Dr. Jamie Lusher offers summer learning with Camp Invention

× Expand Grandview Heights City School District

Here’s a crazy fact: In a 2018 report by the news organization Education Week, the average student can lose one to three months of academic learning over the summer – aka the “summer slide.”

At Grandview Heights City School District, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jamie Lusher realizes this phenomenon and is working to help close the gap.

Creating the Creativity

Before taking her current position in 2014, Lusher worked at Worthington Schools where she provided the week-long summer program, Camp Invention – a National Inventors Hall of Fame program that provides schools with materials and lesson plans for creative STEM-related activities, grades K-6. Lusher quickly realized the Grandview Heights School District would benefit from the interactive camp.

“When you look at the history of Grandview with FIRST Robotics (Program) and LEGO League, there is a high level of interest around this topic of STEM,” says Lusher, the camp co-director. “And with Camp Invention, you get to build a culture of learning around science, math, engineering and creativity.”

“We say fail and fail often. (We want) to give them the freedom to think past fear because it’s a human condition that we’re all afraid of failing." - Dr. Jamie Lusher

The 2019 camp was held in June, but now is a great time to get ready for the 2020 camp season because spots fill fast. Within four years, the camp expanded from 70 campers to more than 120-plus waitlist. Kids explore topics of architecture, agriculture, space, physics, organic chemistry and more.

“I can’t believe how much they do every day all week. I mean, we had like 6-year-olds checking the pH (levels) of dogs to see if they were sick,” Lusher says. “The experiences are so high quality.”

Apart from Lusher and co-director Joe Liptrap, (also a kindergarten teacher), volunteered teachers help carry out the lessons. Since only students K-6 can partake in the camp, there is the counselor-in-training and leadership internship opportunity for older students. Lusher recalls the story of a shy student who partook in the camp and is now a leadership intern.

“It helped him grow and develop communication skills,” Lusher says. “And Camp Invention is great professional development for teachers; the materials, the lessons, the curriculum.”

To really make things fun, Camp Invention creates a new theme every year. In light of the highly-popularized Marvel Avengers films, the 2019 camp highlighted superheroes. Throughout the week, students learned about different inventors and how they’re similar to our favorite characters.

“There is one thing about (superheroes) that is unique and sometimes a great invention is the same thing; we didn’t know we needed this invention but now we do,” Lusher says. “It’s a powerful metaphor… and I want (the students) to feel comfortable and take risks.”

But like any hero, defeat is inevitable. Lusher makes sure students understand the importance of failure and how it promotes growth and allows ideas to evolve. Lusher uses the example of how the toy Slinky was originally designed for ships to absorbed shock during high-impact.

“We say fail and fail often,” Lusher says. “(We want) to give them the freedom to think past fear because it’s a human condition that we’re all afraid of failing.”

Looking to the Future

For the 2020 camp season, Lusher may completely pass the torch to Liptrap while still assisting with lessons and organization – but she realizes the growing need for helping hands. Talk of hosting two separate camp weeks has been discussed, but not yet confirmed. Either way, Lusher hopes to accommodate as many students as possible because she sees the positive impact.

“I watch kids cry at the end of camp because it’s over,” Lusher says. “I’ve had parents say 'Oh my gosh, my garage is now a tinker shed.’ … And as a parent, there is no better feeling than knowing your kid had a great day, and this provides an experience for them and they’re gaining something.”

National Inventors Hall of Fame also provides the Mighty Minds contest, which recognizes Camp Invention alumni for their imaginative ideas and goals. The grand prize winner receives a trip to Washington, D.C. where they are awarded and get to spend time with its hall of fame inductees.

Grandview has never participated in the Mighty Minds contest, but that doesn’t mean it won’t in the future. Currently, Lusher is interested in bringing Ohio Model United Nations to the middle school and possibly the National Geographic Society Geochallenage, where grades 5-8 work to develop real-world solutions.

Camp Invention will always be a priority for Lusher, and she’s excited to see it evolve (like any great invention).

“We’ve had great success. And the holy grail is when you get a compliment from a kid saying, ‘This was better than COSI camp,’” Lusher laughs. “And unless it’s unkind or unsafe we really don’t tell them no, and I think that’s what the kids love about Camp Invention.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.