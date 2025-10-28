A dietician's guide to nourishing your body this fall

As the air turns crisp and the days grow shorter, fall brings with it a harvest of hearty produce and cozy flavors – the perfect time to nourish your body with wholesome, autumnal foods. Marisa Barsotti, a local registered dietitian of 20-plus years and owner of FIT4MOM Upper Arlington/Hilliard, has just the seasonal recipes and healthy eating tips you need to keep your fall meals both nourishing and delicious.

“Healthy eating is more than just digestion,” says Barsotti. “It’s about building a strong, resilient container for life. When your body is nourished, you can bend without breaking, no matter the stressors.”

Barsotti’s healthy fall eating tips:

Warm it up: Swap cold salads for roasted veggies, soups, stews and chili. Your digestion loves cozy foods when temperatures drop.

Swap cold salads for roasted veggies, soups, stews and chili. Your digestion loves cozy foods when temperatures drop. Spice it right: The sky’s the limit on spices in the colder months. They bring flavor and help with digestion.

The sky’s the limit on spices in the colder months. They bring flavor and help with digestion. Power pair: Fiber and protein are good buddies. Think apples and nut butter, rice cakes and mashed avocado with chia seeds, pears and pistachios, hummus and veggies, olives and hummus on whole grain bread, chia pudding or edamame.

Fiber and protein are good buddies. Think apples and nut butter, rice cakes and mashed avocado with chia seeds, pears and pistachios, hummus and veggies, olives and hummus on whole grain bread, chia pudding or edamame. Think quick, not drive-thru: For those who live on the road, reserve one day a week to prepare things such as grains, veggies and proteins to save yourself from scrambling for meals. These meals can be ready in the same time it takes to go through a drive-thru.

Golden Harvest Autumn Bowl

Expand Marisa Barsotti

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash

2 chicken breasts

1 cup cooked wild rice

1 can (13.5 oz.) full-fat coconut milk

1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 tsp. ground turmeric

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh cilantro or parsley

Instructions:

Peel, cube and roast butternut squash at 400 F for 25-30 minutes, then drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Season chicken breasts with curry powder, salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil; roast until fully cooked (internal temperature 165 F). Once done, dice or shred.

In a large pot, heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat.

Sauté the onion until it is soft and golden.

Add garlic, curry powder and turmeric; stir until fragrant.

Build the Soup:

Mix in the roasted butternut squash, cooked wild rice and shredded chicken.

Pour in broth and coconut milk; stir until evenly combined.

Bring to a gentle simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste; add additional curry powder to taste for warmth and spice.

Serve:

Ladle into bowls and top with fresh cilantro or parsley.

Add an optional squeeze of lime for brightness.

Apple Beet Salad

Expand Marisa Barsotti

(8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 packages of prepared beets

1-5 oz. package arugula or spinach

5 thyme sprigs

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup apple-cider vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

1 green apple, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Optional: chopped pistachios and horseradish

Instructions:

Slice or roughly chop the ready-made beets.

Slice apples.

Dressing prep (if not premade): in a large bowl, whisk vinegar with mustard. Whisk in remaining 1/2 cup of oil until emulsified.

Toss lettuce, apples, feta and beets together in a bowl with the dressing.

Add freshly ground pepper to taste.

Optional: add horseradish to dressing when whisking for a kick, and top salad with pistachios.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.