Community giving on Thanksgiving

As everyone’s favorite feasting holiday approaches, it’s important to remember those whose tables won’t be full of stuffing, turkey and mashed potatoes. Now more than ever, there is a vital need for food pantry volunteers and donations. Here’s a round-up of the best places to help out and give back this winter.

Heart to Heart Food Pantry:

1944 W. 1st Ave., Columbus

Heart to Heart has giving opportunities for everyone. For those comfortable with going out and about, sign up to volunteer stocking, bagging and delivering food to cars. Community members can also volunteer to pick up large donations from locations like Marc’s, Target and Giant Eagle.

For those who are more comfortable giving from a distance, consider donating goods or sending a monetary donation. In addition to both perishable and nonperishable food items and personal care supplies, Heart to Heart highlights different items each month for which there is a greater need. This November, Heart to Heart is asking for stuffing, and in December it asks for diapers. If you are looking to make an even bigger impact, check out its large item wishlist online at www.h2h.fcchurch.com/wishlist.

LSS Food Pantry, Franklin County

West 1888 Fairmont Ave., Columbus

Lutheran Social Services supports a huge number of food pantries and other outreach programs all over central Ohio. Financial donations are accepted for any and all programs, and you can support from home by purchasing items from its Amazon wishlist.

The Franklin County West food pantry accepts food donations on site. Non-food donations can be dropped off at the shelter donation center at 217 N. Grant Ave., Columbus.

LSS offers the opportunity for community members and organizations to provide a hot meal for two different outreach programs in Columbus.

To schedule a drop-off of meals for LSS Faith Mission, please contact Mollie Vrable at mvrable@lssnetworkofhope.org. To schedule a drop-off of meals for CHOICES, please contact McKenzie Hopkins at mhopkins@lssnetworkofhope.org.

For more volunteer opportunities with LSS, visit lssnetworkofhope.org.

Holy Family Soup Kitchen:

57 S. Grubb St., Columbus

Currently, the Holy Family Soup Kitchen is closed for renovations, however it is still providing to-go meals to those in need. While the soup kitchen is not currently accepting volunteers or food donations, monetary donations are welcome.

Visit www.holyfamilycolumbus.org/hfsk for more information and updates to their re-opening plan.

SON Ministries: Virtual opportunity

SON Ministries is accepting grab and go dinner kits to provide nutritious meals to students attending its Learning Enrichment Centers throughout Columbus. Assemble fruit cups, individual mac and cheese cups, granola bars, snack crackers and more. It is also accepting donations of hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes.

Donations can be picked up and dropped off at various locations. Visit www.son-ministries.org/ for a full list of items to include in dinner kits, for drop-off and pick-up locations, and for more information about further donation and volunteer opportunities.

More places to donate and volunteer around Columbus:

Mid-Ohio Foodbank, Grove City

Angel Food Ministries, multiple locations in Columbus

Worthington Resource Pantry, Worthington

LSS Food Pantries, multiple locations in Columbus

Feast in a Can

Give the gift of a whole meal by putting together some of your favorite Thanksgiving classics to donate to any of these local food pantries.

Canned cranberry

Canned green beans

Canned pumpkin

Canned corn

Boxed stuffing

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Boxed cake mix

Instant mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Cornbread mix

Jar of turkey gravy

Marshmallows

Brown sugar

Napkins, plates and cutlery

Food pantries often accept personal hygiene items, too.

Look for:

Men’s and women’s deodorant

Bars of soap

Hand soap

Hand sanitizer

Toothpaste

Tooth brush

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Lysol wipes

