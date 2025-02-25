Coming full circle

Upper Arlington high school sweethearts Madeline and Austin Fu recently bought and remodeled Madeline’s childhood home.

“We had a unique opportunity,” Madeline says. “The timing was right. My parents had kind of a vision of one of their kids living in this house.”

Although she had years of memories attached to the home, Madeline was hesitant at first about buying it from her parents. However, after remodeling the space, the Fu’s are grateful and excited about their future in the home.

Before

× 1 of 6 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 2 of 6 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 3 of 6 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 4 of 6 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 5 of 6 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 6 of 6 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu Prev Next

Family history

Madeline’s parents bought the house in 1997 and remodeled the space in 2008 to make it their own. Years later, the Fu’s have done the same, putting their own personal touches on the space.

The Fu’s began the remodel around Labor Day in 2024 and completed the project before Thanksgiving. The project was not a total home makeover. Rather, it included changes to better fit the couple’s lifestyle through updates to the kitchen, living room and powder room. For example, their cooking habits differ from Madeline’s parents. The couple uses the stove more often, while her parents use the oven.)

The project was done by Haus Studios, with the design process led by Amy Fix in collaboration with Tyler Swartzmiller, the principal designer. By coincidence, Fix is the mom of one of Madeline’s childhood friends. Fix reflects on how meaningful it was to help Madeline with the remodel since she watched her and her daughter grow up.

“I still had little Madi’s phone number from the eighth grade in my phone,” says Fix.

The couple prioritized functionality, especially in the kitchen. The remodel included putting in a speed oven, vent to the outdoors, a new refrigerator and fixing the peninsula. The living room originally had big built-in cabinets that took up a lot of space. The cabinets were taken out, which opened up a lot of space and allowed the original fireplace to stand out.

Swartzmiller and Fix say the remodel was straightforward and it went as smoothly as it could. The Fu’s Haus Studios team agree that the communication and the process went really well. Swartzmiller and Fix worked hard to help the Fu’s create a space that works for them.

“We wanted something timeless and classic,” says Swartzmiller. “This can grow with them and their family for the next 20 years.”

One seemingly small but impactful change was the addition of a hidden trash can. While it might not sound exciting, the couple loves it. Previously, the trash can was in another room to prevent their dog from getting into it. They would have to walk into another room to throw away their trash.

The kitchen has always been a significant part of the home’s identity. Madeline’s family hosts family gatherings in the home. Her family is passionate about cooking which made the kitchen and dining room a central gathering space for holidays and family events.

“It’s nice that it’s still in the family. We continue to have family get-togethers in that same dining room,” says Austin.

The Fu’s are excited to continue making memories in their new home. Their first gathering in the remodeled space was for Lunar New Year.

“It’s really exciting to be in our space, and it really feels like our home now,” says Madeline.

After

× 1 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 2 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 3 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 4 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 5 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 6 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu × 7 of 7 Expand Madeline & Austin Fu Prev Next

Korrigan Craddock is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.