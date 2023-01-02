Combat cabin fever at exciting, expanding Quarry Trails Metro Park

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting more exercise, experiencing parks in our area is a great way to stay active. The Quarry Trails Metro Park has been a popular spot for locals since its recent opening, and every day more residents and visitors are discovering the park that feels hidden in plain sight.

Thanks to the efforts of the City of Upper Arlington, the City of Columbus and The Ohio State University, Columbus’ newest metro park will be more accessible than ever.

In a recent study conducted by OSU, almost 90 percent of Upper Arlington residents answered that they would like a pedestrian connection from Lane Avenue to the Quarry Trails Metro Park. The city has since been hard at work putting together a plan to accommodate those who want to get out and walk or bike to the burgeoning new nature trail.

You may remember the 2017 Sidewalk Connection Project, which added plenty of new walkways, though much of Lane Avenue was still not pedestrian friendly. This would ultimately become a continuous talking point once Quarry Trails construction began.

“Traffic congestion is definitely an issue,” says Jill Snyder, visitor engagement manager for Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks. “So, trying to create some sort of means to access it without having to get in the car is always a goal for us.”

In 2018 and 2019, the city used community feedback to determine that a pedestrian- and bike-compatible route to the Quarry Trails from Lane Avenue was very important to Upper Arlington residents.

The city was awarded both federal and state grants which will enable the construction of the long-awaited walking path. It will connect Lane Avenue to the park’s entrance on Trabue Road.

Snyder has high hopes for connecting walking paths to the Quarry Trails Park.

“One of our big goals was that we wanted to have a metro park or a trail within five miles of every Franklin County resident,” Snyder says. “So this really hit a goal for us and it’s along the Scioto River, so it’s got all that riparian corridor and gives that connection. … The other big plan is to connect this park to the Greenway Trails and to the other communities.”

The Metro Park is uniquely situated within this community, as it weaves through residential areas, former quarry mining sites and the numerous bodies of water that lie within its borders.

Water’s Ways

The park is situated in the Scioto River watershed, which is vital to its offerings of beautiful scenery and fun activities.

“I love the waterfall, I think it’s beautiful,” Snyder says. “There are really amazing fossils hidden in all of those stairs.”

The geologic history of the park is on full display if you know where to look, and evidence of the massive ocean that once covered Ohio is everywhere. If you are lucky, you may show up when a ranger is waiting at the waterfall entrance with a table of fossils found at the park.

The rock formations at Turtle Cove reveal layers of rock compounded by millions of years of sediment buildup. This section of the lake is home to stunning wildlife such as swans, ducks, beavers, frogs and a diverse population of turtles.

Kayaking and fishing are popular activities at the quarry. Anglers line the piers, docks and shores of the large pond in this section of the park, hoping for bites from the park’s varied fish population.

Get Moving

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors at the park, with many more on the way.

There is currently an exciting and quite challenging cycling area within this Metro Park, but Snyder says that an easier path is on its way which will make it easier for families to get their younger or less experienced riders on the track.

There is an impressive sledding hill opening this season, which promises hours of thrills once the snow falls.

The rock climbing area has created even more buzz for the park. This pioneering effort will offer a climbing experience unlike any other you’ll find in an urban setting in the U.S.

The climbing route will be via ferrata, which gives adventurous climbers a protected climbing path across a massive rock face while utilizing natural holds, rather than the manmade holds of a typical via ferrata path.

“It’s climbing in a different way. It actually means you would be going across the cliff face as opposed to up and down,” Snyder says.

Staff will monitor the path, at least at first, to ensure a safe experience for the adrenaline-seekers looking to conquer the rock face.

There are currently parks employees that oversee the park’s operations during opening hours, which conclude once the park grows dark. Snyder says the department is currently in talks to potentially extend opening hours, so stay tuned for updates on this expanding park.

Community feedback has informed much of the development surrounding the park, and will surely continue to influence its future.

As new homes pop up in the area to accommodate a rapidly increasing population, Snyder is sure that the park will continue to be a great place to stay active and enjoy the park in whatever way you choose.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.