Colin Gawel’s journey from music stages to coffee counters

Colin Gawel never planned on becoming a coffee shop owner. A self-proclaimed proponent of living in the moment, Gawel has followed his curiosity from playing guitar with his childhood friends to performing across the country, and from working behind a coffee counter to owning his own shop. Through it all, one thing has remained constant: a desire to keep creating.

Worthington to Watershed

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Gawel grew up in Worthington alongside his future Watershed bandmates, Joe Oestreich, Rick Kinsinger and Herb Schupp. He was immediately drawn to music, and many of his early memories involve afternoons spent catching buses to record stores and learning to play guitar. In middle school, Gawel and his friends decided to start a band.

“We started with the same guys,” Gawel says. “We just love music so much, so we just said, ‘Let’s start a band.’”

The band wrote its own music, gaining inspiration from bands such as Cheap Trick – a band they first saw at the Ohio State Fair – and Willie Phoenix, who went on to be one of the band's first producers. During the band’s early days spent sleeping in vans and living on tight paychecks, Gawel learned the value of teamwork.

“We have a really good team, and that’s made me a really good team player,” Gawel says. “Looking back, living on a budget and working to accomplish a goal together, we’d all lose arguments once in a while, but it was never personal. I think those are really good lessons.”

By the mid-’90s, Watershed had gone from a group of Columbus teenagers playing local shows to a band with a devoted Midwest following and a six-figure record deal with Epic Records. Their 1994 album, Twister, put them on a national stage and sent them touring around the country.

Though the major-label breakthrough ultimately never came, Watershed never quit. Decades later, the band is still taking the stage together. Although the group has less time for studios and stages – Gawel owns Colin’s Coffee, Schupp is a sales director, Oestreich is a college professor and Kinsinger is an engineer – they still find time for their shared passion.

Watershed still performs selectively, including its “Hitless Wonder 2026” tour – an eight-day concert series tied to the 15th-anniversary re-release of Joe Oestreich’s Hitless Wonder memoir and a new retrospective album.

Gawel explains that, as the years have progressed, the band’s idea of success has evolved.

“Early on, the big question is, ‘Is it worth doing something you love even if it’s not success by traditional measures?’ Is it admirable or is it sad? Do you quit? You keep going,” Gawel says. “It's just being able to still do the thing you love. We consider that a success.”

Beyond Watershed, Gawel has been involved in several side projects, including a Cheap Trick tribute band, Why Isn’t Cheap Trick in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? – which promptly disbanded when Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 – and a tribute project for Willie Phoenix. Today, he continues to perform with Watershed, the League Bowlers and CG2.

Colin’s Coffee

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Although Gawel’s first love was music, he needed a second job to continue his craft. He was first brought to Upper Arlington through a job he took at McCree’s Deli while in college at The Ohio State University. During this time, he met Darren Webb, who owned a Subway on Lane Avenue. He began working there, and when Webb mentioned he was opening a coffee shop, Brewster’s Coffee, Gawel transitioned to the brewing business.

“It has probably extended my life by a lot of years, because you have to be up every morning so early,” Gawel says. “You can’t really be messing around too much.”

Gawel never planned to open a coffee shop of his own, but as he served customers daily at Brewster’s, he grew accustomed to the regulars and the routine. In 2006, when the owner no longer wanted to run the shop, he saw an opportunity. His son, Owen, was just starting preschool, and the coffee shop gave him a schedule that worked for his family while allowing him to keep playing music. So, he bought the shop, and Colin’s Coffee was born.

As Gawel experienced the trials and tribulations of running a business, he found an intersection with his experience in the music industry. Watershed taught him how to work as part of a team and listen to the people around him. The band was never built around one person being the star, he says, and those lessons translated naturally to the coffee shop, where success depended just as much on the people around him as it did on him.

“I learned on the fly a lot, and, trust me, it’s been a lot of learning years,” Gawel says. “You never feel out of the woods… It sounds counterintuitive, but it was an advantage that I was so tight on money right out of the gate. There really wasn’t an opportunity to do anything foolish.”

The second act

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As the business grew, so did the community around it. However, loyal customers were not enough to offset the financial uncertainty that surrounded the business since its inception. In 2023, Colin’s Coffee announced that it would be closing its doors on Riverside Drive due to redevelopment.

The closure came as no surprise to Gawel, but the public reaction cast a light on just how much it had come to mean to the people who walked through its doors. In the weeks before the original location closed, lines stretched out the door. Customers would ask where everyone would go. Gawel says that this was part of what ultimately made reopening worth considering.

Gawel received numerous offers to reopen the business, but nothing felt quite right until The Daily Growler proposed the coffee shop reopen inside its Upper Arlington location.

“If you have a chance to do it again, you can’t just fold, right? Where’s everyone going to hang out?” Gawel says. “We weren’t ready to give up this little community, and our regulars were a huge part of that.”

In the fall of 2023, Colin’s Coffee opened inside The Daily Growler, where it now serves coffee until noon daily, and Gawel has valued the streamlined operation and shared space.

And as he reflects on his trajectory, Gawel finds a common thread between music and coffee – both are about connection. Watershed is still playing, Colin’s Coffee is still serving regulars and Gawel is still creating.

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Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.