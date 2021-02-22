Calendar | Tri-Village | March/April 2021

Feb. 27-March 7
UA Quest - A Scavenger Hunt for Information about Upper Arlington
All day
Online
March 4-6
Musical Performance
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
March 10
Virtual Family Yoga
3:30-4 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
Online
March 13
Friends of Upper Arlington Parks
9 a.m.-noon
Smith Nature Park
1270 Fishinger Rd.
March 13
Chihuly Nights
7-10 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory
1777 E. Broad St.
March 15-19
No school Upper Arlington School District
March 16
Online Event Digital Downloads 101
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
Online
March 16
GHPL Board Meeting
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
March 20
OMN Synergy Conference
All day
Dublin Radiant Life Church
7100 Post Rd.
March 27
UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail
Bunny Trail 9:35-10:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
April 2
No school Upper Arlington School District
April 6
Online Adult Trivia
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
Online
April 16
Coffee & Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Grandview Heights Schools
Online
April 22
Drawing Monet Gardens with Bryan Moss
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
Online
April 23-25
Vintage Market Days of West Columbus
All day
Franklin County Fairgrounds
4951 Northwest Pkwy.
April 24
Northam Tennis Open House
1-5 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts
2070 Northam Rd.
April 27
Home Archiving Your Family Photos, Documents & More
6-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
Online
April 28
High School Band Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
April 29
Middle School Band Concert
6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
April 30
UA Arbor Day Celebration
3:30 p.m.
Location TBD
Tri-Village Chamber Partnership Events
March 2
The Myth of Self-Care.
8-9 a.m., virtual
March 11
Digital Security: Staying Safe Online
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., virtual
March 17
Be Your Best Self: Breakout Session
11 a.m.-1 p.m., virtual
March 25
Investing 101
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., virtual