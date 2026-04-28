Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the best Mexican restaurants in Tri-Village

If you’re on the hunt for a local Mexican restaurant to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, look no further. These restaurants all have a vibrant and warm atmosphere to pull you towards their mouth-watering dishes, and the best part is, they’re right in your backyard.

Cuco’s Taqueria

Expand Cuco's Taqueria

Located near Upper Arlington, Cuco’s Taqueria is the perfect family spot. Its colorful walls are decorated with artwork patrons have created, bright lights hang from the ceilings and an outdoor patio in the back of the restaurant is a great space to create your own artwork while exploring the expansive menu.

The fresh guacamole is a must-have, as are the nachos which are topped with lettuce, chorizo, queso and jalapenos.

Cuco’s offers seven types of margaritas, including flavor twists such as jalapeno, peach or prickly pear strawberry.

If you’re looking to start your Cinco de Mayo celebrations early, try Oaxaqueña on the breakfast menu. This dish contains three enchiladas filled with egg and potato, topped with a black beans and cheese sauce, along with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on the side.

Local Cantina

Expand Local Cantina

Columbus-based Tex-Mex chain Local Cantina has a location in both Grandview and Upper Arlington. The restaurant serves from-scratch Tex-Mex alongside a high-energy atmosphere, fit for a quick dinner or a night out.

The menu offers a wide range of options, from traditional bites such as the Americano – filled with ground beef, lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, Pico and cream – to innovative twists such as the Horchata French Toast – consisting of brioche French toast, strawberry and maple syrup, cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Each taco is served on a fresh tortilla, with gluten-free corn tortillas available when requested. Guests can also opt to make any taco “weezy style,” an upgrade that includes a soft flour tortilla encased in queso and guac, all held together by a crunchy, outer corn shell.

To complement its tacos, Local Cantina offers a strong drink program. The Mustache Ride Margarita is a spicy twist on the house classic, offering a touch of zest to the traditional tequila cocktail.

Habaneros

Expand Habaneros

Habaneros offers a wide range of street tacos, tortas and quesadillas. The street taco options include chicken, fish, chorizo and more, and with an array of twelve tortas that are also packed with meats, cheese and various vegetables and sauces.

Habaneros’ Taco Tuesday deal allows patrons to mix and match different tacos, for just $2-2.50, with customizable toppings, including fresh pineapple.

Before you wrap up your night at Habaneros, be sure to check out the dessert menu.

You’ll find the classic fried ice cream with a crunchy layer made of cinnamon, sugar and cornflakes. This fried layer creates a warm and crunchy exterior, concealing a creamy sweet treat within.

Agave & Rye

Expand Agave & Rye

With a myriad of chandeliers, colorful murals and various eye-catching statues adorning the dining area, the atmosphere sets the scene for the unique dishes and flavors that can be found at Agave & Rye.

Each taco comes with two taco shells. A hard-shell interior packed with meats, toppings and spices, is wrapped by a soft shell to stop anything from falling out. To amplify its tacos, patrons can add on the “Love Cushion,” which consists of any sauce or dressing – such as queso or guacamole – to line the area between the soft and hard shell.

If you’re looking for more unique and indulgent flavors, check out the Luxe Collection. The collection offers options such as The Big Thumper, a taco filled with peppercorn kangaroo meat, mac and cheese donuts, roasted corn, sweet and spicy bacon crumble, green onion, habanero maple syrup, all encased with a Queso Love Cushion.

Expand Cilantro Latin Fusion

On-the-go

Located on 1281 W. Fifth Ave., 2 Brothers Taco Truck has an array of tacos, including al pastor as well as the birria which is packed with flavorful chili spices and tender meat that fall apart as you bite into it.

Cilantro, a Latin-fusion food restaurant, also provides its exquisite flavors on wheels. Located on 993 King Ave., this restaurant provides mouth-watering dishes that range from various regions within Central America including arepas, empanadas and juices.

Sandhya Kannan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.