Calendar | Tri-Village | July/Aug. 2021

Fourth of July festivities, movies in the park and more

As pandemic restrictions are easing, be sure to check websites for updated information.

Wednesdays

UA Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool parking lot, 2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through July 31

Main Library Scavenger Hunt

All day

Upper Arlington Main Library, 2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

July 8

Digital Media Collection: Streaming Movies and TV

7-8 p.m., Zoom

www.ualibrary.org

July 8

Music in the Parks: Victorious KayBirds

7-8:30 p.m.

Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 9

Movies in the Parks: The Croods: A New Age

7:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 10

Christmas in July Market + Yoga

9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. market

Via Vecchia Winery, 2108 S. High St.

www.eventbrite.com

July 15

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 15

Music in the Parks: The Deeptones

7-8:30 p.m.

Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 15

Movies in the Parks: The Sandlot

9 p.m.

Thompson Park south shelter, 2020 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 24

Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival

7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

July 30

Tennis Doubles Social Nights

6-9 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd.

Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 1-31

Homes of History Celebration

All day

Throughout Upper Arlington

www.uahistory.org

Aug. 3

National Night Out

5-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park, 1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Aug. 3

Booked on Tuesday

7:30-8:30 p.m.

UAPL Facebook page

www.ualibrary.org

Aug. 13

Movies in the Parks: Back to the Future

7:30 p.m.

Thompson Park south shelter, 2020 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 14

BBQ, Brew and Bourbon Crawl

Noon-5 p.m.

Park Street area bars, 51 Vine St.

www.barcrawlusa.com

Aug. 15

Bobcat Marching Band

7 p.m.

Falco Park, 1294 Fernwood Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Aug. 21-22

Columbus Food Truck Festival

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Aug. 23-29

Nationwide Children’s Golf Tournament

Times vary

OSU Golf Course Club, 3605 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 28

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Along Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com