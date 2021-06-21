Calendar | Tri-Village | July/Aug. 2021

Fourth of July Festivities

July 4

UA Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

9 a.m. parade; 5 p.m. party in the park; 10 p.m. fireworks

Parade begins at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Zollinger Road

www.uaca.org

July 4

38th Annual Doo Dah Parade and Party

1-3 p.m. parade; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. live music

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

www.doodahparade.com