Calendar | Tri-Village | July/Aug. 2021

As pandemic restrictions are easing, be sure to check websites for updated information.
Wednesdays
UA Farmers Market
4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool parking lot, 2850 Tremont Rd.
Through July 31
Main Library Scavenger Hunt
All day
Upper Arlington Main Library, 2800 Tremont Rd.
July 8
Digital Media Collection: Streaming Movies and TV
7-8 p.m., Zoom
July 8
Music in the Parks: Victorious KayBirds
7-8:30 p.m.
Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 9
Movies in the Parks: The Croods: A New Age
7:30 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 10
Christmas in July Market + Yoga
9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. market
Via Vecchia Winery, 2108 S. High St.
July 15
Summer Celebration
6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 15
Music in the Parks: The Deeptones
7-8:30 p.m.
Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 15
Movies in the Parks: The Sandlot
9 p.m.
Thompson Park south shelter, 2020 McCoy Rd.
July 24
Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival
7-11 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
July 30
Tennis Doubles Social Nights
6-9 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd.
Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19
Aug. 1-31
Homes of History Celebration
All day
Throughout Upper Arlington
Aug. 3
National Night Out
5-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park, 1515 Goodale Blvd.
Aug. 3
Booked on Tuesday
7:30-8:30 p.m.
UAPL Facebook page
Aug. 13
Movies in the Parks: Back to the Future
7:30 p.m.
Thompson Park south shelter, 2020 McCoy Rd.
Aug. 14
BBQ, Brew and Bourbon Crawl
Noon-5 p.m.
Park Street area bars, 51 Vine St.
Aug. 15
Bobcat Marching Band
7 p.m.
Falco Park, 1294 Fernwood Ave.
Aug. 21-22
Columbus Food Truck Festival
11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday
Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard
Aug. 23-29
Nationwide Children’s Golf Tournament
Times vary
OSU Golf Course Club, 3605 Tremont Rd.
Aug. 28
The Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Along Grandview Avenue