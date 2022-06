Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2022

Wednesdays through Oct. 26

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

UACA Parade

9 a.m.

Begins at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Zollinger Road

directors1933.uaca.org

July 4

Party in the Park

5:30-10:30 p.m.

Northam Park

directors1933.uaca.org

Music in the Parks

7-8:30 p.m.

July 7 – Dawna

July 14 – The Mighty Troubadours

Thompson Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 8

Movies in the Parks – Raya and the Last Dragon

7:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 21

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

6-9 p.m. – NACHO Street Band

9 p.m. – Space Jam: A New Legacy

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 28

Arts on Arlington

6-9 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 30, Aug. 27

Grandview Hop

6-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

Aug. 22-28

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

The Ohio State University Golf Club, 3605 Tremont Rd.

www.ncc-golf.com

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., ghpl.org

Music on the Lawn

7:30-8:30 p.m.

July 5 – Topher James & Biscuit Brigade

July 12 – Dawna

July 19 – Tony Monaco Trio

July 26 – The Randys

Thursdays

Stories on the Lawn

10:30-11 a.m.

Jurassic Safari Film Series

6-8:30 p.m.

July 11 – Jurassic World

July 18 – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

July 13, 27; Aug. 10, 24

Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 16

Babysitting Course

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 27

Pajama-Rama Family Story Time

7-7:30 p.m.

Summer Campy Movies

6:30 p.m.

Aug. 1 – Kissin’ Cousins

Aug. 8 – Berserk!

Aug. 15 – Godzilla vs. Destoroyah

Aug. 22 – Boom!

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., ualibrary.org

July 2, 30

StoryWalk Saturdays

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Fancyburg Park

July 7

Summer Astronomy

7:30-9 p.m.

Lane Road Library

July 8

Family Tech Fair

3-5 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

July 9

Life-Sized Candyland

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

July 12, Aug. 9

Miller Park Reading to Rover

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Miller Park Library

July 15

“Find the Joy” Magic Show

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Miller Park Library

July 24

Sunday at the Movies – Zootopia

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

July 25, Aug. 22

Lane Road Reading to Rover

4-5 p.m.

Lane Road Library

July 28

Fun Day Carnival

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Miller Park Library

Aug. 7

Sunday at the Movies – Encanto

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library