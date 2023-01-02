Tri-Village Calendar | January/February 2023

Jan. 7

Grandview Heights High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House

11 a.m.

1587 West Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Jan. 7-Feb. 25

Grandview Avenue Food Tour

Saturdays 2:30-5:30 p.m.

www.columbusfoodadventures.com

Jan. 15-Feb. 19

Sunday Swim

Sundays 1-3 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School, Natatorium

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Jan. 21, Feb. 11

Friends of Upper Arlington Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-2 p.m., 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Upper Arlington Community

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Feb. 10

Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Larson Middle School, 1242 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Feb. 15

The Story of Reverend James Preston Poindexter: Connecting Communities and Generations

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Library

www.uahistory.org

Feb. 16

Orchestra Concert

7-8 p.m.

Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd.

Feb. 22

Middle School Band Concerts

6 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. Third Ave.

Upper Arlington Public Library

Jan. 1-Jan. 31

Winter Reading Club

All Day

Tremont Road Library

Jan. 2-Jan. 31

Winter-Themed Scavenger Hunt

All Day

Tremont Road Library

Jan. 6, Feb. 15

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

Friends Theater, Meeting Room B

Jan. 7-Feb. 25

Stories and More

10:30-11 a.m.

Tremont Road Library

Youth Activity Space

Jan 9-Jan. 15

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Day

Tremont Road Library

Jan. 9-Feb. 26

Winter Word Play

Miller Park Library

Jan. 15

Promusica Family Concert: Big Feelings

3-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

Atrium

Grandview Heights Public Library

Jan. 3-Feb. 10

Winter Reading Challenge

All Day

1685 W. First Ave.

