Calendar | Tri-Village | November/December 2020

Nov. 1-15

TROT the Heights

Virtual Event

www.grandviewheights.org

Trot as many miles as you can from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15 throughout Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff. Whether you trot, walk or run, as long as you register 1.59 miles a day, you will win an event T-shirt. For more information, contact tlindsey@grandviewheights.org

Nov. 1-Dec. 15

UACA Holiday House Decorating Contest

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 2, 9, 16

The Big Bands Era (‘40s music)

2 p.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Nov. 4, 11, 18

Virtual Family Yoga

3:30-4 p.m.

Virtual event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 5

Music Mini-Chats: Origin of Jazz Music

Noon

Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Nov. 5, 12, 19

Virtual Thursday Booktalks

2 p.m.

Virtual event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 5-7

Fall Play

7 p.m.

Virtual

www.ghschools.org

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27

Ohio: A Political Sort of Place

10 a.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Nov. 7

49th Annual Veterans Day Run

9 a.m.

3861 Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

Nov. 11

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 14

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons Club

1-4 p.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 16

Film Discussion - Epidemics and Pandemics

7-8:30 p.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 26

Columbus Turkey Trot

Virtual

www.columbusturkeytrot.com

Nov. 27- Dec. 14

Grandview Heights-OPOLY

Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation department has joined forces with Destination Grandview, the Courtyard Marriott and Pathways Financial Credit Union to encourage the community to SHOP LOCAL. Download the app to play the game and you can win real live prizes from local businesses. All you have to do is visit each “property” on the Monopoly board and you will be entered to win. For more information, visit www.destinationgrandview.org

Dec. 1

Tree Lighting Ceremony

3-8 p.m.

Grandview Center

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Dec. 4-6

Columbus Winterfair

Virtual

www.ohiocraft.org

Dec. 4

Winter Festival

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 6-10

Christmas in the Park

Noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday 3600

Tremont Rd.

www.uaca.org

Dec. 8

Artists Hour

11:30 a.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Dec. 8 - CANCELED

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert

www.ghschools.org

Dec. 10

Tri-Village Area Chamber Partnership Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location TBD

www.chamberpartnership.org

Dec. 10 - CANCELED

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert

www.ghschools.org