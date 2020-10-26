Calendar | Tri-Village | November/December 2020

Nov. 1-15
TROT the Heights
Virtual Event
Trot as many miles as you can from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15 throughout Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff. Whether you trot, walk or run, as long as you register 1.59 miles a day, you will win an event T-shirt. For more information, contact tlindsey@grandviewheights.org
Nov. 1-Dec. 15
UACA Holiday House Decorating Contest
Nov. 2, 9, 16
The Big Bands Era (‘40s music)
2 p.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 4, 11, 18
Virtual Family Yoga
3:30-4 p.m.
Virtual event
Nov. 5
Music Mini-Chats: Origin of Jazz Music
Noon
Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 5, 12, 19
Virtual Thursday Booktalks
2 p.m.
Virtual event
Nov. 5-7
Fall Play
7 p.m.
Virtual
Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27
Ohio: A Political Sort of Place
10 a.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 7
49th Annual Veterans Day Run
9 a.m.
3861 Reed Rd.
Nov. 11
Grandview Library Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 14
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons Club
1-4 p.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 16
Film Discussion - Epidemics and Pandemics
7-8:30 p.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 26
Columbus Turkey Trot
Virtual
Nov. 27- Dec. 14
Grandview Heights-OPOLY
Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation department has joined forces with Destination Grandview, the Courtyard Marriott and Pathways Financial Credit Union to encourage the community to SHOP LOCAL. Download the app to play the game and you can win real live prizes from local businesses. All you have to do is visit each “property” on the Monopoly board and you will be entered to win. For more information, visit www.destinationgrandview.org
Dec. 1
Tree Lighting Ceremony
3-8 p.m.
Grandview Center
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Dec. 4-6
Columbus Winterfair
Virtual
Dec. 4
Winter Festival
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Dec. 6-10
Christmas in the Park
Noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday 3600
Tremont Rd.
Dec. 8
Artists Hour
11:30 a.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Dec. 8 - CANCELED
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert
Dec. 10
Tri-Village Area Chamber Partnership Luncheon
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Location TBD
Dec. 10 - CANCELED
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert