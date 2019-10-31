Calendar | Tri-Village Nov/Dec 2019

Tri-Village Magazine features all the best events in Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff and Upper Arlington in November and December 2019

Arts and Entertainment

Nov. 7  

Indoor Marching Band Concert  

7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Upper Arlington High School Auditorium  

1650 Ridgeview Rd.  

www.uaband.org  

Nov. 7-9 

Grandview Heights High School Theatre Presents She Kills Monsters: A Young Adventurer’s Edition 

7 p.m. 

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium 

1587 W. 3rd Ave. 

www.ghschools.org 

Nov. 9  

Holiday Bazaar  

9 a.m.-3 p.m. 

St. Andrew Parish Hall  

1899 McCoy Rd.  

www.standrewparish.cc  

Nov. 19  

Upper Arlington High School Orchestra Fall Philharmonic Concert 

7 p.m. 

Upper Arlington High School Auditorium  

1650 Ridgeview Rd.  

www.easysite.com/uaorchestra  

Nov. 28 

Columbus Turkey Trot 

8:30 a.m. 

Shops at Lane Avenue  

1675 W. Lane Ave., Columbus  

www.columbusturkeytrot.com 

Dec. 6  

Winter Festival  

6-8:30 p.m.  

Mallway Park  

2096 Arlington Ave.  

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov  

Dec. 7  

Breakfast & Brunch with Santa  

9 a.m.-2 p.n. 

Amelita Mirolo Barn  

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.  

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov  

Dec. 10  

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert  

7 p.m. 

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium  

1587 W. 3rd Ave.  

www.ghschools.org  

Dec. 11  

Upper Arlington High School Vocal Music Winter Concert  

7:30 p.m. 

Upper Arlington High School Auditorium  

1650 Ridgeview Rd.  

www.uavocalmusic.org  

Dec. 12 

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concerts  

7 p.m. 

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium  

1587 W. 3rd Ave.  

www.ghschools.org  

Dec. 12 

Tri- Village Area Chamber Partnership Holiday Luncheon 

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 

The Boat House at Confluence Park 

679 W. Spring St. 

Dec. 17  

Tremont Center Christmas Event  

6-8 p.m. 

Tremont Center  

2160 Tremont Center 

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov  

Upper Arlington Public Library  

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org   

Nov. 3 

Sunday Film Series- This American Life 

  • 2-4 p.m. 

Nov. 7  

Celebrate International Games Week with All Day Board Games!  

  • 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Lane Road 

Nov. 23  

Family Movie and Popcorn  

  • 2-4 p.m., Tremont Road 

Nov. 27 

Drop-In Thanksgiving Craft  

  • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tremont Road  

Dec. 7  

UA Library Holiday Happiness  

  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tremont Road  

Dec. 13 

Red Cross Blood Drive  

  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tremont Road 

Grandview Heights Public Library  

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org  

Nov. 1  

Friday Movie  

  • 3:15-5 p.m. 

Nov. 7  

100 Things to Do in Columbus Before You Die  

  • 7-8 p.m. 

Nov. 15  

Salvation Army Food Drive  

  • All day  

Dec. 2  

MIA GHHS Singers  

  • 7-8:30 p.m. 

Dec. 18  

American Red Cross Blood Drive  

  • 1-7 p.m.  