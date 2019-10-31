Calendar | Tri-Village Nov/Dec 2019

Winter Festival
Arts and Entertainment
Nov. 7
Indoor Marching Band Concert
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Auditorium
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Nov. 7-9
Grandview Heights High School Theatre Presents She Kills Monsters: A Young Adventurer’s Edition
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Nov. 9
Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Andrew Parish Hall
1899 McCoy Rd.
Nov. 19
Upper Arlington High School Orchestra Fall Philharmonic Concert
7 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Auditorium
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Nov. 28
Columbus Turkey Trot
8:30 a.m.
Shops at Lane Avenue
1675 W. Lane Ave., Columbus
www.columbusturkeytrot.com
Dec. 6
Winter Festival
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Dec. 7
Breakfast & Brunch with Santa
9 a.m.-2 p.n.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Dec. 10
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Dec. 11
Upper Arlington High School Vocal Music Winter Concert
7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Auditorium
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Dec. 12
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concerts
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Dec. 12
Tri- Village Area Chamber Partnership Holiday Luncheon
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Boat House at Confluence Park
679 W. Spring St.
Dec. 17
Tremont Center Christmas Event
6-8 p.m.
Tremont Center
2160 Tremont Center
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
Nov. 3
Sunday Film Series- This American Life
- 2-4 p.m.
Nov. 7
Celebrate International Games Week with All Day Board Games!
- 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Lane Road
Nov. 23
Family Movie and Popcorn
- 2-4 p.m., Tremont Road
Nov. 27
Drop-In Thanksgiving Craft
- 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tremont Road
Dec. 7
UA Library Holiday Happiness
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tremont Road
Dec. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tremont Road
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
Nov. 1
Friday Movie
- 3:15-5 p.m.
Nov. 7
100 Things to Do in Columbus Before You Die
- 7-8 p.m.
Nov. 15
Salvation Army Food Drive
- All day
Dec. 2
MIA GHHS Singers
- 7-8:30 p.m.
Dec. 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive
- 1-7 p.m.