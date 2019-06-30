Calendar | Tri-Village July/August 2019

Tri-Village Magazine features all the best events in Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff and Upper Arlington in July and August 2019.

Arts and Entertainment

Through July 18

Music in the Park

Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through July 23

Music on the Lawn

Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Story Time at the Pools

Fridays, 1:45-2 p.m.

Upper Arlington City Pools

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through Sept. 25

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

Fourth of July Parade

9 a.m.

Northwest Blvd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

Party in the Park

5 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks

10 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 11

Summer Celebration & Movie in the Park

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 11

Kayaking the Scioto River

10-11:30 a.m.

Griggs Reservoir Park

2933 Riverside Dr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 13

Tri Clinic Let the Fun Begin! Swim Confidently

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

July 20

Swim Under the Stars

7-10 p.m.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 25

Christmas in July

4:30-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

July 25

Flicks in the Heights presents: Elf

7-11 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights

July 27

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue | Between 1st and 5th Avenues

www.grandviewhop.com

July 31

Middle School Night

8:30-10:30 p.m.

Tremont Pool

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 9

Movie in the Park presents: Spiderman into the Spider-Verse

9 p.m.

Thompson Park - South Shelter

202 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 18

Doggie Dip

Noon-3 p.m.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 21

Kayaking the Scioto River

10-11:30 a.m.

Griggs Reservoir Park

2933 Riverside Dr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

July 3

Red, White and Bikes

2-3 p.m.

All UA Libraries

July 6

Star Wars Party

2-3:30 p.m.

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

July 13

Make Your Own Ice Cream!

2-3 p.m.

Lane Library 

1945 Lane Rd.

July 20

Family Movie and Popcorn presents: How to Train Your Dragon

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

July 25

COSI Try It Together Workshop: Become an Engineer

11 a.m.-noon

Lane Library

1945 Lane Rd.

Throughout August

Library Scavenger Hunt

All day

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Aug. 1

Teen Service Club

2-3 p.m.

Miller Park Library

1901 Arlington Ave.

Aug. 8

Fun Day Carnival

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Miller Park Library

1901 Arlington Ave.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave., www.ghpl.org

July 10

Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

July 12

Locked in at the Library: Capture the Flag

7-10 p.m.

July 15

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

2-4 p.m.

Aug. 2

Story Time at Night Under the Stars

7-8 p.m.

Aug. 21

Page to Screen: Brokeback Mountain

7 p.m.