Calendar | Tri-Village July/August 2019

Arts and Entertainment

Through July 18

Music in the Park

Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

City of Upper Arlington

Through July 23

Music on the Lawn

Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Story Time at the Pools

Fridays, 1:45-2 p.m.

Upper Arlington City Pools

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through Sept. 25

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

Fourth of July Parade

9 a.m.

Northwest Blvd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

Party in the Park

5 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks

10 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 11

Summer Celebration & Movie in the Park

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 11

Kayaking the Scioto River

10-11:30 a.m.

Griggs Reservoir Park

2933 Riverside Dr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 13

Tri Clinic Let the Fun Begin! Swim Confidently

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

July 20

Swim Under the Stars

7-10 p.m.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 25

Christmas in July

4:30-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

July 25

Flicks in the Heights presents: Elf

7-11 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights

July 27

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue | Between 1st and 5th Avenues

www.grandviewhop.com

July 31

Middle School Night

8:30-10:30 p.m.

Tremont Pool

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 9

Movie in the Park presents: Spiderman into the Spider-Verse

9 p.m.

Thompson Park - South Shelter

202 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 18

Doggie Dip

Noon-3 p.m.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 21

Kayaking the Scioto River

10-11:30 a.m.

Griggs Reservoir Park

2933 Riverside Dr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

July 3

Red, White and Bikes

2-3 p.m.

All UA Libraries

July 6

Star Wars Party

2-3:30 p.m.

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

July 13

Make Your Own Ice Cream!

2-3 p.m.

Lane Library

1945 Lane Rd.

July 20

Family Movie and Popcorn presents: How to Train Your Dragon

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

July 25

COSI Try It Together Workshop: Become an Engineer

11 a.m.-noon

Lane Library

1945 Lane Rd.

Throughout August

Library Scavenger Hunt

All day

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Aug. 1

Teen Service Club

2-3 p.m.

Miller Park Library

1901 Arlington Ave.

Aug. 8

Fun Day Carnival

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Miller Park Library

1901 Arlington Ave.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave., www.ghpl.org

July 10

Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

July 12

Locked in at the Library: Capture the Flag

7-10 p.m.

July 15

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

2-4 p.m.

Aug. 2

Story Time at Night Under the Stars

7-8 p.m.

Aug. 21

Page to Screen: Brokeback Mountain

7 p.m.