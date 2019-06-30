Calendar | Tri-Village July/August 2019

Arts and Entertainment
Through July 18
Music in the Park
Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
City of Upper Arlington
Through July 23
Music on the Lawn
Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Story Time at the Pools
Fridays, 1:45-2 p.m.
Upper Arlington City Pools
Through Sept. 25
Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market
Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot
2850 Tremont Rd.
July 4
Fourth of July Parade
9 a.m.
Northwest Blvd.
July 4
Party in the Park
5 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks
10 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
July 11
Summer Celebration & Movie in the Park
6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 11
Kayaking the Scioto River
10-11:30 a.m.
Griggs Reservoir Park
2933 Riverside Dr.
July 13
Tri Clinic Let the Fun Begin! Swim Confidently
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
July 20
Swim Under the Stars
7-10 p.m.
Reed Road Water Park
2000 Hastings Ln.
July 25
Christmas in July
4:30-7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
July 25
Flicks in the Heights presents: Elf
7-11 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
July 27
The Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue | Between 1st and 5th Avenues
July 31
Middle School Night
8:30-10:30 p.m.
Tremont Pool
2850 Tremont Rd.
Aug. 9
Movie in the Park presents: Spiderman into the Spider-Verse
9 p.m.
Thompson Park - South Shelter
202 McCoy Rd.
Aug. 18
Doggie Dip
Noon-3 p.m.
Reed Road Water Park
2000 Hastings Ln.
Aug. 21
Kayaking the Scioto River
10-11:30 a.m.
Griggs Reservoir Park
2933 Riverside Dr.
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
July 3
Red, White and Bikes
2-3 p.m.
All UA Libraries
July 6
Star Wars Party
2-3:30 p.m.
Tremont Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
July 13
Make Your Own Ice Cream!
2-3 p.m.
Lane Library
1945 Lane Rd.
July 20
Family Movie and Popcorn presents: How to Train Your Dragon
2-4 p.m.
Tremont Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
July 25
COSI Try It Together Workshop: Become an Engineer
11 a.m.-noon
Lane Library
1945 Lane Rd.
Throughout August
Library Scavenger Hunt
All day
Tremont Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
Aug. 1
Teen Service Club
2-3 p.m.
Miller Park Library
1901 Arlington Ave.
Aug. 8
Fun Day Carnival
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Miller Park Library
1901 Arlington Ave.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave., www.ghpl.org
July 10
Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
July 12
Locked in at the Library: Capture the Flag
7-10 p.m.
July 15
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament
2-4 p.m.
Aug. 2
Story Time at Night Under the Stars
7-8 p.m.
Aug. 21
Page to Screen: Brokeback Mountain
7 p.m.