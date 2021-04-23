Bookmarks | Tri-Village | May/June 2021

FOR YOUTH

The Old Truck

by Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey

Follow the red truck, a young girl and her family as they grow older and change over time in this lyrical story about determination and everyday life on the farm. Recommended for ages 2-5.

Rocket Says Clean Up!

by Nathan Bryon

While visiting her grandparents in Jamaica, Rocket comes across litter along the beach. She learns how plastic harms the ocean and its creatures, so with the help of her new friends and family, they clean up the beach together. Perfect for fans of Ada Twist, Scientist and recommended for ages 5 and up.

Wink

by Rob Harrell

Starting middle school can be tough for anyone, but after being diagnosed with a rare eye cancer, Ross finds it difficult to blend in, especially when he has to wear a cowboy hat and keep wiping goop from his eye. Through family, music and new friendships, Ross finds a way to survive treatment and middle school. Recommended for grades 5-8.

The Magic Fish

by Trung Le Nguyen

Tiê´n enjoys reading fairy tales with his parents as it helps bridge their two worlds. His parents emigrated from Vietnam and he was born in America.

However, Tiê´n is not sure how to communicate what’s happening to him, including how to tell his parents he is gay. Will his parents understand, and can fairy tales be the way to help him communicate it? This part-magical realism, part-memoir graphic novel is recommended for grades 7 and up.

FOR ADULTS

Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food

by Julia Turshen

Foolproof recipes for more nutritious takes on the simple, comforting meals Julia cooks most often. Simply Julia is sure to become an instant classic, the kind of cookbook that will inspire home cooks to create great meals for years to come.

Burn: New Research Blows the Lid Off How We Really Burn Calories, Stay Healthy, and Lose Weight

by Herman Pontzer, Ph.D.

An eye-opening, new look on how we process the food we consume and convert the energy into fueling our bodies. If you want to improve your diet, exercise and investigate a new understanding of how your metabolisms works, read Burn.

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know

by Adam Grant

Read about the benefits of mental flexibility and curiosity, and how broadening our minds can actually help us get better at defining ourselves. This book is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to up their confidence and charisma.

Instant Pot Miracle Healthy Cookbook: More Than 100 Easy Healthy Meals for Your Favorite Kitchen Device

by Urvashi Pitre

For those that love the ease and convenience of cooking with the Instant Pot and want to make healthy meals, this cookbook features recipes that focus on whole foods, healthy fats and lean proteins cooked with flavors the whole family will love. The recipes are clearly labeled for those with dietary restrictions to make it easy to determine if a recipe is right for you.