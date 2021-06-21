Bookmarks | Tri-Village | July/Aug. 2021

Ears

by Katrine Crow (ages 0-3)

This board book doubles as a fun guessing game for the smallest readers. Each page shows a different animal’s ears, such as the long ears of a bunny, along with the question, “Who has ears like these?” The following page shows a photograph of the entire animal, which will thrill those who guessed correctly. It is part of a series that includes titles such as Noses, Feet, and most adorably, Bellies and Butts. Check out the entire series for a fun refresher on parts of the body and how they can look differently on different creatures!

Our Favorite Day

by Joowon Oh (ages 3-8)

This sweet picture book begins with a description of elderly Papa’s daily activities. He drinks tea, waters his plants, goes into town for some shopping and buys lunch. Thursdays, however, are special. On Thursday, he drinks tea and waters his plants, but he stops at the craft store to buy supplies and orders two lunches instead of one. Thursday is the day that his little granddaughter visits him, and their feelings are summed up in the last two lines of the book: “Thursdays are my favorite days.” “Mine too.” An ode to the special bond between a grandparent and grandchild.

Cat Science Unleashed

by Jodi Wheeler-Toppen (ages 7 and up)

Ever wonder what makes your cat purr? How about its favorite smells, or exactly how good its memory is? For those of you who can’t get enough of your furry feline friends, this is the book for you! Cat Science Unleashed is full of experiments that you can do with your cat to get to know them better and learn some science at the same time. At the beginning of each experiment, there is an estimate of how much time it will take, as well as a difficulty level which ranges from easy to “grab a grown-up.” When we live side by side with animals it is easy to forget how amazing they are, but with the help of these experiments, you will find a new appreciation and understanding of your amazing pet!

Katie the Catsitter

by Colleen AF Venable (grades 4-8)

Katie lives in an alternate version of New York City where superheroes and supervillains are real. Despite that, Katie’s life is boring and about to get even duller since her two best friends are about to leave for summer camp without her. She lands a job cat sitting for her upstairs neighbor, but soon discovers that the cats – all 217 of them – are far more intelligent than the average feline.

Could they be the henchman of Mousestress, the notorious supervillain? Katie’s summer has just gotten a lot more interesting! With a cast of characters including a burly, tough policeman with a soft spot for bunny rabbits and a superhero who models himself on a screech owl and delivers lines like, “Burns like indigestion from a justice burrito,” this graphic novel has a lot of laughs.

The Good Hawk

by Joseph Elliott (grades 7 and up)

Agatha is different from the rest of her clan, a tight-knit community living on the long-ago Isle of Skye in Scotland. She looks different, she thinks differently and it feels like, despite her best efforts, she is constantly getting into trouble. She is also hiding an amazing ability from the rest of the clan – that she can communicate with animals. When her clan is attacked, Agatha and fellow misfit Jaime realize that they might be the only ones who can save the day and bring their people safely home. It is implied that Agatha has Down syndrome and Jaime suffers from anxiety and panic attacks, making them feel fresh and different from the kinds of heroes we normally see in a historical fantasy. A planned trilogy, the second book, The Broken Raven, is already available.

Bookmarks submitted by the Grandview Heights Public Library