Tri-Village Bookmarks | January/February 2023

Yoga Adventure! by Jamaica Stevens and Jamaroo Kids

Travel the world in this interactive book filled with great yoga poses for kids of all ages. Learn about mindfulness, meditation, and different types of animals – all while keeping your mind and body healthy! Yoga Adventure! comes with an online link to an animated video demonstrating poses and a fun sing-along song.

Smaller Sister by Maggie Edkins Willis

Lucy has always been close with her older sister Olivia, but things are starting to change. When their family realizes that Olivia has depression and an eating disorder, they focus all their attention on getting her the help she needs. Lucy struggles with this new dynamic AND balancing starting a new middle school. This book offers a great look at mental and physical health as well as the struggle to ask for help when you really need it.

American Murderer: The Parasite That Haunted the South by Gail Jarrow

Meet Necator americanus, a hookworm that terrorized the American South in the late 1800s like a modern-day vampire. Learn about how this parasite was discovered and how the medical community fought to save millions of lives against all odds. An engaging (and sometimes gross) nonfiction title for grades 7 and up.

For Adults:

River of the Gods by Candice Millard

During the 1900s, the desire to colonize and map Africa was at a peak. This book focuses on those who explored the Nile and their desire to be the first to “discover” the source of the Nile. The intrigue surrounding this race is filled with many adventures, such as the fighting among explorers, daily hardships, and illnesses. Millard highlights the importance of guides and local peoples that helped the European explorers.

Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day by Jay Shetty

This practical guide was written by Jay Shetty, who lived many years as a monk, meditating and learning how to live a mindful and purposeful life. Shetty helps readers focus on well-being, purpose and mindfulness in three steps: letting go, growing and giving.

Oil and Marble: A novel of Leonardo and Michelangelo by Stephanie Storey

Oil and Marble takes you into 15th century Italy with a witty narrative that describes the lives of Leonardo DaVinci and Michelangelo, and the feud that both consumed them and helped them to create the masterpieces that we treasure today. It’s an entertaining and informative behind-the-scenes look at what drove and inspired these artists to create their work.

