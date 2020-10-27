Bookmarks | Tri-Village | November/December 2020

Grandview Heights Public Library www.ghpl.org

Upper Arlington Public Libraries Main, Lane and Miller Park www.ualibrary.org

The Bear’s Garden

by Marcie Colleen (ages 3-6)

This beautifully illustrated picture book is about a little girl who lives in Brooklyn, New York, and realizes her neighborhood needs a garden. She and her teddy bear nurture a small garden that eventually grows bigger. The story is based on the Pacific Street Brooklyn Bear’s Community Garden that was founded in 1985 and shows that just one person can start something beautiful and others will be inspired by it and help to continue it.

Ordinary Mary’s Extraordinary Deed

by Emily Pearson (ages 4-8)

A little girl named Ordinary Mary picks some berries and leaves them in a big bowl on Mrs. Bishop’s porch. This kind act begins a pay it forward chain. Mrs. Bishop makes muffins from the berries and gives them to five different people. This makes each of them happy, so they each continue to do something nice for five people and the pattern keeps going. One of the last pages configures the math so that after just 16 days, over 30 billion acts of kindness have occurred.

How to Make a Better World

by Keilly Swift (grades 1-5)

This is a great non-fiction book separated into four chapters. The first is called You, which is all about discovering who you are, what you care about and taking care of yourself first so you can then make the world better. The other chapters cover subjects like how to be a great friend, finding your cause, protests from the past and climate change.

There are simple but concise definitions included throughout and lots of examples of what people of different ethnicities and ages from all over the world have done to make the world a better place. It’s very colorful, easy and fun to read and is a great resource for a young person.

The Lions of Little Rock

by Kristin Levine (grades 5 and up)

This historical fiction story is a powerful read about an extremely quiet 12-year-old girl named Marlee growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1958. Integrating students of color into the high school the previous year was so controversial that the high school stayed closed in 1958, causing Marlee’s oldest sister to be sent away to live with their grandmother.

Meanwhile, a new classmate named Liz befriends Marlee and helps her to be more confident and to talk to more people. One day Liz isn’t at school and it’s found out that she is black and trying to “pass” for white, so she is not allowed to return. Marlee is torn between feelings of deceit, prejudices from students and adults, and still wanting to be Liz’s friend. She is also simply trying to survive her first year of junior high and deal with her parents’ different views on desegregation. This is a particularly relevant read in today’s climate and can inspire a lot of learning and discussion for children and adults alike.

March: Book One

by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell (grades 8-12)

This graphic novel goes back and forth from 2009 in Washington D.C. during President Obama’s inauguration and the early life of civil rights activist John Lewis as he grew up in rural Alabama in the 1950s. It gives an interesting and detailed account of his journey, ranging from preaching to chickens as a child to his learning and leading of nonviolent protesting, which led to the organized sit-ins in Nashville in 1960. This graphic novel is done extremely well and is a quick and interesting way for anyone to learn about part of the civil rights movement.