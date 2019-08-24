Bookmarks | Tri-Village | Sept/Oct 2019

www.www.ualibrary.org

Adult Books: Seniors and Pets

Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog

By Dave Barry

Dave Barry is 70. He realizes his dog, Lucy, is faring far better than himself when dealing with old age. How can he achieve more contentment like Lucy? Lucy has more friends, less stress and far more enjoyable hours than Dave does. As Dave travels and explores through various schemes for a better way of life, his experiences are laugh-out-loud hilarious. A great book for anyone seeking lighter fare as they traverse through their later years.

My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts

By Laura T. Coffey

Puppies are cute, but they chew your shoes, need daily training, make messes and have accidents where we wish they had not. Older dogs, like the ones we meet in this book, are calm, grateful and live in the moment. Coffey tells a great story by capturing the true personalities of these senior dogs while raising awareness of their plight as a high-risk population in shelters with adoption settings. With wonderful photography, this book will hopefully help raise awareness for senior dogs to enjoy the last few years (or months) of their lives.

Getting Real about Getting Older: Conversations About Aging Better

By Linda K. Stroh and Karen K. Brees

We all age; the way in which we handle our own aging is a choice each of us makes. This insightful book has quotes from hundreds of seniors who observe and respond to the challenges and opportunities of getting older. Stroh elicits understanding on how to cope, thrive, question and “do” as we deal with aging within others or ourselves.

Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End

by Atul Gawande

Gawande confronts painful topics that one is often loath to consider: aging, frailty and death. Focusing on both medical procedures and living conditions in later life, Gawande addresses the reality of the decisions we make about our living situations, ensuring safety at the expense of retaining autonomy especially when adult children are making the decisions. This thoughtful and provoking book will ultimately make one think about what they want when the end is near.

Youth Books: Seniors and Pets

Pig the Stinker

By Aaron Blabey (ages 2-6)

Pig the Pug does not like baths. In fact, he detests them. Pig would much rather roll around in garbage than go near a bar of soap. So, when his owner decides that it is time for Pig to take a bath, he will do his best to sabotage all of his owner’s best efforts.

Because of the Rabbit

By Cynthia Lord (grades 3-8)

On the night before Emma starts her first day of fifth grade, she and her dad rescue a rabbit - the perfect distraction for someone who has been homeschooled and never attended a public school before. On her first day of school, Emma is not sure what to expect, but her first day is full of mishaps. She is assigned to work with a bunch of students on a group project, but no one except a kid named Jack, whom everyone stays away from, wants to work with her. She and Jack bond over her pet rabbit, but she’s worried her friendship with Jack will ruin her chance at making new friends. Fans of Wonder will love this story about school, friendship and animals.

To Night Owl From Dogfish

By Holly Goldberg Sloan and Meg Wolitzer (grades 4 and up)

Eleven-year-olds Bett and Avery are determined not to be friends, and they have never even met! However, their dads, who have just started dating, are sending them to the same summer camp hoping they will become as close as sisters. Things do not go according to plan, however, and soon everything is upside down. Bett and Avery are closer than sisters, their dads have split up, and the girls are kicked out of summer camp! Written through letters, texts and emails, this story is a quick read that has a lot of heart and adventure.