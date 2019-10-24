Bookmarks | Tri-Village | Nov/Dec 2019

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass by Mariko Tamaki (grades 7-12)

This graphic novel introduction to Harley Quinn begins with Harleen Quinzel as a teenager, sent to live with a grandmother in Gotham City who turns out to be deceased. She is taken under the wing of Mama, another tenant of the apartment building, who also owns a drag queen karaoke bar on the first floor. A fun first look at the oddly lovable DC super villainess.

The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani (grades 4-8)

The division of India into the two separate countries of India and Pakistan is a period often overlooked in youth historical fiction, but that changes with The Night Diary. Twelve-year-old Nisha is confused about the change. Her whole life she has lived in India, so how can she suddenly live in Pakistan? And why does this change make it unsafe for a half-Muslim, half-Hindu girl like herself? An important book, especially in light of the global refugee crisis.

Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter by Kenard Pak (ages 3-6)

Join two children on a walk through the countryside and town as they say hello to the leaves, birds, animals and more that will soon be departing for winter. If you enjoy this, also check out Pak’s Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn. Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring will hit shelves this February!

Will Ladybug Hug? by Hilary Leung (ages 0-2)

An adorable ladybug loves hugging hello, goodbye and any other time in this board book. But will her friends let ladybug hug? Most of them will, but sheep does not like hugs. A sweet book that gently introduces big concepts, like respecting others’ boundaries, and that people express love in different ways.

Pens, Pencils & Brushes: A Great Girls’ Guide to Disney Animation by Mindy Johnson (grades 3-7)

Our image of the people behind Disney tends to start and end with Walt, but this nonfiction book explores the lives of 20 women who worked at Disney as animators, inkers, painters and more. Adults may recognize Johnson’s name from Ink and Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation. The pages of this young readers’ edition pop with the bright, cartoon-like illustrations of artist Lorelay Bove. Give this one to the aspiring young artist or designer in your life, or to any Disney fanatic.