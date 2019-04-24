Bookmarks | Tri-Village | May - June 2019

Kids and Teens: Food

¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market

By Raul the Third (ages 4-8)

Little Lobo is a very busy wolf. Each day, he takes deliveries to the many stores and shops in the market, and also picks up some treasures of his own to bring home! The text is a mixture of English and Spanish, with extremely detailed illustrations that include Spanish translations of many common words. There is a handy glossary in the back. Kids will have fun learning to pronounce the Spanish words, and just as much fun poring over the illustrations. Expect to reread this one to keep from missing out on anything!

Love & Gelato

By Jenna Evans Welch (grades 7-12)

Following the death of her mother, Lina is spending the summer in Italy with a father who she has never met. She is expecting the worst, but is pleasantly surprised by new friends, a potential romance, and delicious food. When she receives her mother’s old journal, Lina is excited to get to the bottom of the many secrets her mother kept. But when the answers are not what she expected; she must come to terms with who she is. A fun, light read that will make you want to drop everything for a vacation to Tuscany!

Ghost

By Jason Reynolds (grades 4-9)

The only running of real importance that Castle Cranshaw has ever done has been away from his abusive father. However, when he spontaneously challenges the top runner of an elite track team to a race, he ends up as their newest member. Although Ghost, as he nicknames himself, wants to be part of the team, he struggles to meet the one condition that his mother and new coach set-to keep out of trouble. A great book for reluctant readers, this book examines poverty, theft, anger issues, teamwork and camaraderie in a relatable and interesting way that is never heavy-handed. It is the first in a series of four books, each about a different member of Ghost’s track team.

Illegal

By Eoin Colfer (grades 4 and up)

This graphic novel tells the story of Ebo, a 12-year-old from rural Ghana, who awakens one morning to find that his older brother has gone, leaving only a note saying that he is seeking a better life in Europe and will send for Ebo when he can. Unwilling to be separated from the only family he has left, Ebo sets off after his brother. He has no money and no belongings, no idea how to locate his brother and no plan for survival. It is an important and beautifully illustrated book describing the harrowing experience of many immigrants that can be appreciated by kids and adults alike.

The Truth Behind Snack Foods

By Julia J. Quinlan (grades 3-6)

This non-fiction book is part of a series called From Factory to Table: What You’re Really Eating. It serves as a tell-all for the not-always-pleasant truths behind the food we eat, including how it is made and what effect consumption has on our bodies. Other titles in the series include the truth behind factory foods, soft drinks, manufactured meats, and GMOs. Each comes with a glossary and a list of ten great questions to ask a nutritionist. Extremely informative and a good way to gently nudge kids toward healthier options.