Bookmarks | Tri-Village | July/August 2019

The Sun Shines Everywhere

By Mary Ann Hoberman (ages 4-8)

This picture book celebrates something that we all have in common - that no matter where we live and what we look like, the sun shines on us all. When the sun goes down and it’s night, it just means the sun has come up on the other side of the world. There, people, plants and animals can enjoy its sustaining light. A sweet and reassuring message about togetherness combined with great illustrations. Beautiful!

Sal and Gabi Break the Universe

By Carlos Hernandez (grades 4-8)

Sal is a Cuban-American kid with a unique ability - he can rip holes in the universe and pull objects and people into his own. Although he tries to keep this “sleight of hand” to himself, quick-witted Gabi isn’t fooled. But as Gabi and Sal become friends and explore his talent, they realize that what they’re doing might have bigger consequences than they realized. From an exciting plot to relatable characters to humor (both potty and more elevated), this book has it all. A great choice for YA lovers of any age. Published under the Rick Riordan Presents imprint, it’s the first in a series all about the misadventures of Sal and Gabi.

How to Become an Accidental Genius

By Elizabeth Macleod and Frieda Wishinsky (grades 4-8)

Did you know that Frank Epperson, the inventor of the popsicle, got the idea from leaving his drink outside overnight and finding it frozen in the morning? Filled with interesting facts and pictures, this non-fiction book is made up of short vignettes of 30-plus people like Epperson who became accidental geniuses. Learn about the strange ways that everyday items we take for granted, like post-it notes and corn flakes, came to be!

You Are Light

By Aaron Becker (ages 0-4)

Caldecott medalist Becker tries his hand at board books and succeeds wonderfully. The cover shows a sun surrounded by 12 different colored translucent circles, which are meant to be held up to the light. As you turn the pages, the colored circles overlap to form different colors; this alone will grab the attention of babies and toddlers. Older kids will appreciate the gentle introduction to scientific concepts like the water cycle as Becker describes how the sun makes the rain and helps the wheat grow. Big ideas in a format durable enough for tiny fingers.

Space Boy

By Stephen McCranie (grades 7 and up)

Amy has spent her entire life on a mining colony in deep space, but when her father loses his job, she and her parents are cryogenically frozen for the 30-year trip back to earth. Not only does she have to deal with losing her best friend (who will be an adult by the time Amy gets to earth) and adjust to a new school, she must catch up on 30 years of news, culture and technology. A mysterious silver-haired boy and a murdered archaeologist are introduced and set the scene for future adventures. A fun graphic novel with a sci-fi twist on being the new kid in school and feeling like you’re from a different planet.