Bookmarks | Tri-Village | Jan/Feb 2020

More to the Story by Hena Khan

Little Women gets a modern retelling in this heartfelt coming of age story about the Mirza family. Jameela is excited to start seventh grade as the features editor for the school’s newspaper as well as become friends with the new student from England, but then her world gets turned upside down when her father has to take a job overseas. To make matters worse, Jameela accidentally sends the wrong article for the newspaper and alienates her new friend, making her wonder if she’ll ever be a good journalist. All of that is put aside when her sister gets sick. As her family and friends pull together, Jameela will discover the importance of family and friends. Recommended for grades 5 and up.

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky

by Kwame Mbalia

After a tragic accident involving his best friend, Tristan is being sent to live with his grandparents to spend some time healing. One night, a strange creature steals his best friend’s journal, and while chasing after it, Tristan ends up ripping a hole in the sky and unleashing a magical world that includes a burning sea, haunted bone ships and iron monsters. Tristan will have to team up with gods and find a way to repair the hole in the sky before disaster descends upon him and his loved ones. Recommended for grades 6 and up.

What a Cold Needs by Barbara Bottner

It’s that time of year when everyone starts to get sick, and this charming picture book is the perfect companion to those stuck in bed. The gentle story and illustrations capture perfectly what it’s like to have a cold, describing everything you need to feel better including lots of love. Recommended for all ages.

Who Says You're Dead?: Medical & Ethical Dilemmas for the Curious & Concerned

by Jacob Appel

In short, engaging scenarios, Dr. Appel takes on hot button issues: genetic screening, sexuality, privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality. He accompanies each hypothetical with a brief reflection drawing from science, philosophy and history, explaining how others have approached these controversies in real-world cases.Who Says You’re Dead? is an original and provocative exploration of ethical issues in our society, with thoughtful and balanced commentary.

The Mindful Self-Compassion Workbook by Kristin Neff and Christopher Germer

How do you talk with your best friend about their life struggles? Do you put them down with harsh comments and expectations? Highly doubtful. But when we talk to ourselves, that is exactly what we do. This book changes our critical self-talk to a kinder dialogue, helping us cope with daily difficulties and life's frustrations in a more positive, gentle and mindful way.

On Desperate Ground by Hampton Sides

Hampton Sides’ latest book is full of stories about American heroes fighting and dying for their country during the Korean War. Sides focuses on several U.S. Marine units and commanders fighting to take the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. These Marines experienced snow, bitterly cold temperatures and continuous attacks from the Chinese military while marching through miles of mountainous terrain. Readers will find it fascinating and hard to put down.