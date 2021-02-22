Bookmarks | Tri-Village | March/April 2021

Puppy Problems; Peanut, Butter, & Crackers

by Paige Braddock (ages 3-8)

Butter and Crackers are a cat and dog living the good life with their owner until a new puppy comes into the mix. Peanut’s high energy and sweet puppy dopeyness brings immediate joy to readers, but it takes Butter and Crackers some time to come around to the new addition. This graphic novel features colorful illustrations, spare text and a very clear flow from one panel to the next. There is also a lot of humor as the pets continually misinterpret their owner’s actions, e.g., “I’m pretty sure our human loves hair balls because they get collected and put in a special place,” (the trash can). A fun series starter for readers just starting to delve into graphic novels.

Welcome to Bobville: City of Bob

by Jonah Winter (ages 4-8)

Bobville is the greatest city in the world if your name is Bob, and you love looking, thinking, speaking and acting like all the other Bobs. Most of the Bobs are content, until one day a Bob wakes up and decides he is tired of being Bob. From now on, he will be … Bruce. Can the other Bobs learn to accept this aberration, this “not-Bob?” Or will Bruce be exiled? This fun story about accepting yourself and others for their differences shines best in the illustrations. The Bobs are goofy-looking guys shaped like bowling balls with long noses and striped outfits reminiscent of prison uniforms. There are also fun Easter eggs for adults scattered throughout, such as the Bobs watching BBN (Breaking Bob News) on TV. Fun for everyone!

The Silver Arrow

by Lev Grossman (grades 3-8)

Kate is about to turn 11, and we all know what that means in a children’s fantasy novel. But instead of a Hogwarts letter, on her 11th birthday, Kate receives a train from her uncle Herbert, who she has never met. Yes, an actual train, called the Silver Arrow. While Kate is initially excited about the shake-up in her mundane life, it isn’t long before she is wondering just what she is supposed to do with a real train. The answer? Use its magical powers to rescue endangered animals, of course! This series starter is perfect for fans of Narnia, Kate DiCamillo and Roald Dahl.

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You

by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (grades 7 and up)

Jason Reynolds’ “remix” of Ibram X. Kendi’s National Book Award winning Stamped from the Beginning is a must-read for all ages. A self-proclaimed “not a history book,” this is a book about understanding race and, more importantly, about becoming anti-racist. This was chosen as a Grandview community read from November through January, so if you didn’t get to it then, it’s not too late! You can also still find accompanying materials and resources at www.ghpl.org/antiracism.

Cemetery Boys

by Aiden Thomas (grades 7 and up)

Yadriel, a transgender teenage boy, comes from a long line of brujex, all of whom have magical powers. The women are renowned healers, and the men can summon the dead and send them into the afterlife. Yadriel knows he could succeed as a brujo if his community would give him a chance, but they remain traditional and resistant to change. When he takes matters into his own hands, he mistakenly ends up summoning the ghost of classmate Julian Diaz. But Julian is not willing to return quietly into death, and Yadriel’s already complicated life has suddenly become a race against time. With mystery, romance and a touch of horror, this debut novel by Aiden Thomas was longlisted for the 2020 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.