Bookmarks | Tri-Village | January/February 2021

Small Walt Spots Dot

by Elizabeth Verdick

Snowplow Walt and his driver Gus are clearing the streets after a big snowfall. They’ve cleared the roads in front of the bakery, the library and the grocery store, but everywhere they go someone else is following them. It’s a stray dog! What are Walt and Gus going to do? Find out in this sweet story. For ages 2-5.

A Piglet Called Truffle

by Helen Peters

Jasmine rescues a tiny piglet and names him Truffle hoping to keep him for a pet. But, her parents don’t believe pigs can be house pets and say she can only keep him until he’s fully grown, then he will be sent to a farm to become bacon! What will Jasmine do to save Truffle? A modern-day Charlotte’s Web, beginning readers will enjoy this animal adventure story. Recommended for grades K-3.

American as Paneer Pie

by Supriya Kelkar

Lekha has been the only Indian American girl at her school for as long as she can remember, and she’s also had to deal with hurtful comments by her classmates. But everything changes when a new student who is also Indian American arrives and speaks out against racist and hurtful remarks. Can Lekha stand up for herself just like her new best friend, especially when she finally gets a chance at fitting in? Recommended for grades 5-8.

Displacement

by Kiku Hughes

While on vacation, Kiku suddenly finds herself transported back in time to the Japanese internment camp her grandmother was forced into during World War II. Kiku quickly discovers there’s a lot she didn’t learn in history class. She moves back and forth between the present and the past until she ends up stuck in the past in what turns into a memorable experience. This part historical fiction, part memoir graphic novel is recommended for grades 6 and up.

Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best

by Debbie Palmer and Valeria Latona

New York-based dermatologist Dr. Debbie Palmer unveils her secrets to helping patients develop more mindfulness and, in the process, cultivate inner peace and outer radiance. This book provides simple self-care tips and shows how to work with essential oils, crystals, chakras, nutrition and more as you make positive changes in body, mind and spirit.

Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging

by Joan Lunden

In her most candid and revealing book yet, acclaimed broadcast journalist and Baby Boomer Joan Lunden delves into the various phases of aging that leave many feeling uncomfortable, confused and on edge. In her hilarious book, Lunden takes the dull and depressing out of aging, replacing it with wit and humor. Whether you’re in your 40s, 50s, 60s or more, this book is full of helpful information to embrace – or at least prepare for – the inevitable.

Gordon Ramsay’s Healthy, Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life

by Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay knows how important it is to eat well, whether you’re training for a marathon or just trying to live healthier. And just because it’s healthful food, doesn’t mean you have to compromise on taste and flavor. As a Michelin-star super-chef who is also a committed athlete, Gordon Ramsay shares his go-to recipes for when he wants to eat well at home.

Untamed

by Glennon Doyle

An intimate memoir and wake-up call for women to look at ourselves, trust ourselves, honor our bodies, make peace with anger and recognize our truest instincts. Doyle discovers a family is not its structure, but the ability to bring everything you have to the table, while engaging all family members to do the same. Doyle insists: “The braver we are, the luckier we get.”