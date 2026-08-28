BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

Expand Owens Construction

For nearly 75 years, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has hosted the Parade of Homes to give homeowners a sneak peek at the latest home-building trends and connect them with local builders and designers.

The homeownership rate in each community in the Tri-Village area, according to 2024 census data, are as follows: 56 percent for Grandview Heights, 64 percent for Marble Cliff and 79 percent for Upper Arlington. The average rate for the state is approximately 70 percent as of 2024, as the Ohio Housing Finance Agency shares. Marble Cliff is the closest to matching the national average of 65.3 percent reported by the United States Census Bureau for the first quarter of 2026.

Expand Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society Historical home in Grandview Heights

With its concentration of beautiful, historic homes, the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff and Upper Arlington Historical Societies all have programs to recognize homes in each community that are 100 years old or older, known as century homes. Upper Arlington alone has 490.

It can take a lot of effort to maintain historic charm while making these homes more attuned to modern life. The BIA Parade of Homes presents a fantastic opportunity for homeowners to gather remodeling inspiration. From the latest in smart technology and energy efficiency to storage solutions and outdoor entertaining spaces, this year’s Parade is sure to have a little something for everyone.

With properties open and free to tour from noon-6 p.m. all across central Ohio, parade-goers can mix and match home styles and price points to meet their exact needs. Make a day of it or just stop by Thursday-Sunday for the last two weekends in September.

Expand Christin Gregersen Interior Design/Houzz Wainscoting

It's in the details

Renovating a historic home is a careful balancing act of deciding which century-old design choices get to stay and which must go. Houzz has curated a list of timeless vintage details that homeowners should consider keeping or updating.

Throughout the house: Dutch doors; peg rails; telephone niches; leaded/stain-glassed windows; transom windows; milk doors; library ladders; exposed brink, stone, and wood; servants stairs; wainscoting; dumbwaiters; crown molding; picture rails; built-ins; and door hardware.

In the kitchen: butler’s pantries; plate racks; apron-front sinks; hanging pot racks; stove alcoves; and vented cabinets.

In the bathroom: clawfoot tubs; skirted sinks; fold-out ironing boards; and laundry chutes.

Plan your Parade visit

Sept. 17-27 | Thurs.-Sun. | Noon-6 p.m. | www.biaparade.com

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.