BIA Parade of homes around Tri-Village area

The Building Industry Association (BIA) showcases some of Central Ohio’s best home builders and their designs in the annual Parade of Homes. Parade-goers can expect to see the latest home trends and modern designs as well as timeless details.

Schottenstein Homes showcases a multi-level home on Renner Park Drive this year. This designer home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths and a full-sized basement. The home designs are simple with a touch of character through unique bold colors and spacious floorplans.

The home on Renner Park Drive resides within a thriving community with nearby restaurants, businesses and fitness centers. With Homestead Metro Park and Andover Park located nearby, this location is perfect for connecting with the community and heading outdoors.

Epcon Communities offers sleek designs and new trends that are worth the drive to see. These homes offer anything from stonework exterior details to interior details that elevate the house into a luxurious home.

One of Epcon Communities’ properties is a three-bedroom, three-bath home located on Arcadian Avenue. This property has a covered porch, a private yard and luxurious details such as quartz countertops and glass front cabinets.

Also returning to this year’s parade is M/I Homes. M/I Homes’ builds are modern, stylish and functional - from minimalistic exterior designs to traditional features.

A beautiful M/I Homes build is showcased on Gelderland Drive and has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and a spacious garage for two cars. The natural lighting in the foyer empties into gathering spaces through the open floor plan. The flow of the floor plan is ideal for entertaining guests and ensuring the comfort of friends and family.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Tri-Village Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade of Homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.