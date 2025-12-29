A compilation of the best soups in Tri-Village

As the winter season carries on, some people crave a familiar staple to warm themselves up.

Soup is a common comfort food, and although you can’t go wrong with a simple chicken noodle soup, there are several places to find creative flavors in the Tri-Village area.

Houlihan’s

Original Baked Potato

Enjoy this famous recipe for a signature soup that has made a name for itself in Houlihan’s locations all across the country. The Original Baked Potato soup includes bacon, scallions and cheddar cheese in a homey meal that many soup-lovers swear by.

SŌW Plated

Market

SŌW Plated strives to improve its customers' mental and physical wellbeing using handcrafted, health-conscious dishes. With its Market Soup, customers can taste a rotating selection of fresh, seasonal ingredients curated by none other than the chef.

Hudson 29

Trio

Enjoy your soup in style with a visit to the chic yet inviting Hudson 29. If you’re craving sides with your soup, the Trio is a gluten-free option that features a roasted turkey sandwich-guacamole and gouda cheese - and a choice of salad along with a cup of the daily soup.

Grandview Cafe

French Onion

Step into one of Columbus’ consistently top-voted bar and restaurants, Grandview Cafe, for a sense of community and a warm meal. The French Onion soup, served in a cup or bowl size, is topped off with delectable melted provolone cheese, plus a toasted baguette on the side.

Pho Asian Noodle House and Grill

Thai Tom Kah Gai

For those with a more unique affinity in terms of soups, the locally-owned Pho Asian Noodle House and Grill offers Pan-Asian cuisine. The soup incorporates Thai coconut milk, herbs, mushrooms and chicken breast with a spicy kick to the taste buds.

Nong's Hunan Express

Vegetable Tofu

With multiple options available, Nong’s Hunan Express is a go-to source for soups in and around the community, especially for customers seeking Chinese cuisine as well as vegetarian and vegan meals. This soup slow-cooks silky tofu and fresh vegetables in a delicious broth.

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.