Beloved Upper Arlington diner restored to its former glory

In late June of 2025, one of Upper Arlington’s historic breakfast staples re-opened its doors after more than a year of renovations. Chef-O-Nette first opened in 1955 and was a progressive restaurant for its time, with one of the nation’s first drive-thru windows and an expansive casual dining menu.

Today, stepping into the diner feels like entering a time capsule, transporting guests back to the days of landlines and poodle skirts.

Restoring history

The restaurant first opened under Chuck Zollinger, Jim Reed and Bill McKinley, and it has remained a family-run institution for decades. In 1972, Maborn Howard and his son Harlan assumed ownership, continuing the legacy. With only a handful of ownership changes over the past 70 years, the restaurant is now operated by its third family.

In February of 2024, Mike Purdum, founder of Old Bag of Nails, bought Chef-O-Nette and initiated restoration efforts. Renovation efforts began in early 2024 and lasted for just over a year.

Rather than redesign the restaurant, the team sought to restore its nostalgic charm.

The original barstools and countertops remain in the restaurant, but major upgrades were needed to keep them intact. Owners worked with local business Fortin Ironworks to refresh the brass features of the barstools. The upholstery was remodeled by Fortner, a Columbus upholstery company, allowing for visually appealing seating with fresh cushioning, and mechanical aspects were repaired in order to allow the seats to swivel.

The interior was repainted with fresh color, and classic decorations were preserved, such as its atomic clocks and vintage art pieces. A brand-new kitchen was added, along with ADA-accessible restrooms and upgraded utilities.

A taste of the past

Although the restaurant has undergone a significant facelift, the menu retains its old-school charm. Line cook Brian Turner Jr. has worked at Chef-O-Nette for more than 24 years, and he says that the restaurant’s comforting familiarity is what keeps generations coming back.

“The biggest thing is the optics,” Turner Jr. says. “We tried to keep it aesthetically similar in the ways we could.”

This is not only reflected in its interior and decorations but also in its menu, much akin to Chef-O-Nette’s original offerings.

“It’s your typical kind of Americana diner fare… comfort foods, burgers, fries, milkshakes,” Turner Jr. says.

The menu is straightforward, starting with specials such as Tootsie’s Cinnamon Rolls, served on Sundays only. Chef-O-Nette also offers weekly specials, such as the Chorizo Breakfast Wrap or ‘Crispy Bacon’ Pancake Stack, which are posted on social media and in the restaurant. Specials are followed by classic breakfast items such as breakfast sandwiches and omelets, along with à la carte items.

For those opting for lunch, Chef-O-Nette’s classic burgers remain consistent. The Chef-O-Burger is a no-nonsense diner burger: juicy, griddled beef on a toasted bun with simple toppings. The Hangover Burger ups the indulgence with savory ham layered on top for a heartier, crave-worthy twist. Although the ingredients and flavor are the same, Turner Jr. adds that the patties are a bit bigger than previous versions.

Other menu staples that have stood the test of time include a patty melt, a classic club sandwich and the restaurant’s famous milkshakes in vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, each topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Diners can also try limited-time shake flavors, which rotate weekly and have included banana, mint chocolate and chocolate raspberry.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.