Let's taco 'bout Barra Tacos, new to UA

Surf and Turf Taco Ingredients: 2 pounds steak cut into 1/2 inch strips

12 shrimp (31/40 count rawshrimp, tail off)

1 tsp. olive oil

Cajun seasoning, to taste

4 flour tortillas

Chimichurri, to taste

Corn and peppers topping (combine)

2 cups sweet corn kernels (off the cob)

2 cups diced jalapenos (with seeds)

1 cup red pepper

Steak marinade

1 cup olive oil

1 cup soy sauce

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup sugar

Juice of 2 limes Directions: Combine marinade ingredients and marinate steak for a minimum of six hours.

Add 1 tsp. olive oil to a flat top grill or saucepan. Once oil is hot, add steak and shrimp. Sprinkle Cajun seasoning on the shrimp. Cook two minutes on each side.

Combine sweet corn, dicedjalapenos and red pepper. Place three pieces of steak and three grilled shrimp on a warm flour tortilla. Add 1/4 cup of the corn and peppers topping on each taco. Top with chimichurri.

Wash it down with a margarita!

Barra Tacos & Craft Cocktails may be the new kid on the block in Upper Arlington, but its knack for flavor combinations is anything but novice. To show his appreciation to the welcoming community, Director of Operations Perry Bellamy is sharing Barra’s famous surf and turf taco recipe.

“The combination of two great flavors of steak and shrimp combined with some country flavors of corn on the cob and peppers, topped with a nice chimichurri sauce blend well with the flavor profile,” Bellamy says. “Our guests have been loving the tacos.”

He says the secret to the taco’s rich flavor is the steak marinade, which includes oranges, limes, soy sauce, sugar and cumin to make a sweet yet spicy steak. Plus, a six-hour marinade time helps lock in the flavors.

“When grilling the product, make sure your pan or flat top grill is nice and hot to get a good sear on the outside which holds the juices inside the proteins,” Bellamy says.

The shrimp complements the steak with its own Cajun seasoning. Then, to tie it all together, Barra tops the steak and shrimp with a mix of jalapenos, red peppers and corn.

Bellamy recommends buying fresh veggies to enhance the taco’s savory profile. In fact, at Barra, the corn is so fresh that Bellamy says they buy it on the cob and cut the kernels off in store.

“Try to keep your ingredients as fresh as possible,” he says. “It brings out more flavor in the product.”

As a new business in town, Bellamy says Barra is looking forward to being a part of the community.

“We keep hearing that July 4 is a big celebration in Upper Arlington,” Bellamy says. “We look forward to being set up and ready to participate outside and inside the restaurant for that celebration and many other events in the community.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.