Barbara Bush’s family home retains historic charm in a modern era

In 1929, James and Lulu Pierce built a home that would become a beloved childhood vacation spot for their granddaughter, former First Lady Barbara Bush, when she visited on holidays and school breaks.

The English Tudor revival has three floors including six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a music room, a playroom, billiard room, fitness room, workshop, library and a six-car garage. The backyard is home to a stunning year-round white garden consisting of only white flowers meant to glow in the moonlight – an English tradition brought to life by master gardener Leila David. The property also features a porch, three-hole putting green and additional garage with plumbing. The home went through renovations in the early 2000s and the expansion nearly doubled the space, making it what it is now.

However, despite the modern renovation, the home retains its historic charm. An original outdoor fireplace from the 1920s sits at the edge of the backyard. The additional outdoor brick garage is also from the original blueprint. On the third floor, a servant’s bell acts as a reminder of the home’s past. Additionally, the delicate English molding along the ceiling in the sitting room and the French molding in the library add elegance and charm to the space.

The Bush family sold the home in 1958 after the passing of James and Lulu Pierce. Since then, the home has passed through the hands of loving homeowners dedicated to honoring its history.

In an effort to bring the historic home into the modern day, the current owners updated key features to encourage universal design. In the name of accessibility for disabled people and older adults, the current owners installed an elevator and ramps from the back door to the backyard, as well as from the hallway into the garage. Each room has ample living space and low counters that enable wheelchair access.

The owners also prioritized unified indoor and outdoor spaces in their design. The natural lighting and white tones of each room brighten a space at risk of falling into heavy darkness, a key feature of English Tudor homes. The glass paneling in the two-story family room allows for a view into the gardens that complements the light wood flooring.

The current owner used her degree in art history as she worked with Jay Suiter, an interior designer, to design each space. Each room boasts a collection of contemporary and classical works from local artists like Marti Steffi and Perri Frey. Antiques like a Louis XV sofa, French deco cabinet and French ballroom chair elevate each space.

