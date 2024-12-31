Annual youth triathlon brings Grandview Heights together

Anyone who’s tried competitive swimming, running, or biking knows each is challenging, and requires stamina and serious mental focus. Combining all three sports into a single event can be intimidating, but for some young athletes in Grandview Heights, it’s a challenge they’re excited to tackle.

Grandview Heights’ annual TRI the Heights Youth Triathlon is an opportunity for kids to engage with the community, push themselves, and most importantly, have fun.

The triathlon was conceptualized in 2017 after Grandview Heights resident, Jack McNamara, recalled a similar event his children participated in when they were younger. He remembered how much his family enjoyed the event, and knew he wanted to bring it to Grandview Heights.

The Grandview Heights Youth Triathlon became a reality in 2018.

The race consists of three consecutive events: swimming, biking and running, starting at the Grandview Heights Municipal Pool. From there the course goes through Wyman Woods Park and finishes on the streets of Grandview Heights.

Taylor Tobias Taylor Tobias Taylor Tobias Taylor Tobias

Many competitors have prior experience with at least one of the sports, but according to McNamara, combining all three is a different experience.

“It’s really its own event…when you show up, it challenges you in new ways,” McNamara says. “It’s a challenge even for those very familiar with the individual sports.”

The race is for those 17 and younger, but the event brings the entire community together.

“We have so many other key aspects of the event like volunteers and staff that make it a true community event,” says Grandview Heights Recreation Superintendent, Taylor Tobias. “We get a lot of parents, high school students and teachers that volunteer, plus some community members who just want to be a part of it.”

Volunteers are greatly appreciated by 16-year-old Cale McNamara whose favorite part of the race is seeing a familiar face.

“The person who announces at the finish line is one of the teachers at our school,” Cale says. “He’s one of the nicest people, and it’s awesome to talk to him after the race.”

Thirteen-year-old Halle McNamara also loves the community connections at the event.

“I like that I can do it with my friends because I don’t really play a lot of sports with them,” she says. “It’s just fun because the whole town shows up.”

As a parent, some of Jack’s fondest memories are watching his kids complete the race.

“My favorite thing to see is how much fun they have supporting each other and watching them volunteer to help younger participants after they finish their races,” he says.

× 1 of 6 Expand Taylor Tobias × 2 of 6 Expand Taylor Tobias × 3 of 6 Expand Taylor Tobias × 4 of 6 Expand Taylor Tobias × 5 of 6 Expand Taylor Tobias × 6 of 6 Expand Taylor Tobias Prev Next

Even if you don’t have children participating, attending as a spectator can be just as enjoyable. Jack mentions the six-and-under age group’s race is entertaining to watch.

“You get kids who are on tricycles and scooters that are just ripping it and having a great time,” he says. “It puts a huge smile on your face watching that.”

There are also health benefits the triathlon offers the young competitors.

“We do some training leading up to it and some clinics with tri coaches, so (it’s) getting the kids out there in the parks outside and exercising,” explains Tobias. "Practicing the run, practicing the swim, practicing the bike - just getting kids out and about and not behind a screen.”

Jack agrees that the triathlon is extremely beneficial to the kids’ growth and well-being.

“One of the reasons why I thought it would be great to have an event like this in town is for them to have something in the neighborhood to do that was in line with their interests,” he says. “It’s definitely been fun for me to watch them grow and challenge themselves.”

Maggie Lardie is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.